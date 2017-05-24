Global Breast Implants (Silicone Breast Implants, Saline Breast Implants) Market Analysis & Segment Forecasts 2014-2017 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global breast implants market is anticipated to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025

The global breast implants market is anticipated to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025

Increasing focus toward enhancement of physical appearance has led to the growth of breast implants market.



Breast reconstructions are being highly adopted by women in order to enhance their physical appearances. This kind of surgery involves esthetic repair of any damage taking place after implantation procedure. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2015, nearly 106,000 breast reconstruction procedures have been performed in the U.S. Thus, such huge number of cases are expected to drive the growth of the market.



Breast implants are used post mastectomy to enhance esthetic appeal. Breast augmentation is another procedure requiring the application of these implants. Esthetic appeal plays an important role in increasing the demand for these procedures, thereby, making the cosmetic industry lucrative for the target population.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



In 2016, silicone implants dominated the market due to the fact that it has a natural resemblance to the breast tissue

Saline implants are anticipated to showcase significant growth over the forecast period due to lesser risk of complications during implant rupture

Round-shaped implants held the largest market share in 2016 owing to less complications involved during implant rotation

Anatomical-shaped devices are expected to showcase lucrative growth in the future due to their design that has a natural appearance, which make them ideal for breast enhancement

The cosmetic surgery segment dominated the market in 2016 due to the growing number of cosmetic procedures conducted globally

North America dominated the market in 2016 due to rising number of augmentation procedures of this organ conducted in the U.S.

is expected to display lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to immense opportunities in the field of medical tourism in this region Some of the key players include ALLERGAN; Sientra, Inc.; GC Aesthetics; Mentor Worldwide LLC; Establishment Labs S.A.; Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH; GROUPE SEBBIN SAS; HANSBIOMED CO. LTD; Laboratoires Arion; and Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Breast Implants Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Growing number of breast augmentation procedures

3.2.2 Rising incidence of breast cancer

3.2.3 Introduction of technologically advanced products

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 High cost of implant procedure

3.3.2 Post-surgical complications

3.4 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.5 Breast Implants - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Breast Implants Market: Company Market Share Analysis



4 Breast Implants Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Breast Implants Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Silicone Breast Implants

44.3 Saline Breast Implants



5 Breast Implants Market: Shape Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Breast Implants Market: Shape Movement Analysis

5.2 Round

5.3 Anatomical



6 Breast Implants Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Breast Implants Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Reconstructive Surgery

6.3 Cosmetic Surgery



7 Breast Implants Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Breast Implants Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Cosmetology Clinics

7.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers



8 Breast Implants Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Shape, Application, End-Use



9 Competitive Landscape



Allergan Plc.

GC Aesthetics Plc.

Groupe Sebbin SAS

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra Inc.

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs S.A.

Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd.

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

LABORATOIRES ARION

HansBiomed Co Ltd.

