Growth Opportunities in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

The global diagnostic imaging market is expected to reach an estimated $33.2 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the global diagnostic imaging market looks good with opportunities in hospitals and imaging centers. The major drivers for market growth are increasing healthcare expenditures, rising public awareness associated with early diagnosis of disease, technological advancement in imaging procedures, and a growing geriatric population.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the diagnostic imaging industry include the increasing use of technically advanced diagnostic imaging systems, manufacturing portable diagnostic imaging systems for improved diagnosis procedures, and clear resolution for imaging with accuracy.

Diagnostic imaging companies profiled in this market report include Siemens Healthcare GmBH, General Electric Company, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are among the major suppliers of diagnostic imaging systems.

On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the x-ray system segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing technological advancements in imaging systems are expected to drive market growth.

Within the global diagnostic imaging market, the x-ray system segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Ease of diagnostic procedure, need for improved diagnosis for aging population, and rising public awareness associated with early disease detection are the major driving forces that will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to an increasing number of hospitals, an increasing number of patients, and the continued technological advancements in imaging systems.

The study includes diagnostic imaging market size and forecast for the global diagnostic imaging market through 2022 segmented by product, end use, and region, as follows:

Diagnostic imaging market by Product [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

- X-ray Systems

- By Technology

- Computed Radiography

- Direct Radiography

- Analog Imaging

- By Portability

- Stationary Devices

- Portable Devices

- Computed Tomography (CT) Scan Systems

- High-end Slice

- Mid-end Slice

- Low-end Slice

- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

- By Architecture

- Closed MRI Devices

- Open MRI Devices

- By Field Strength

- Low-to-mid-field Systems

- High-field Systems

- Very-high-field Systems

- Ultra-high-field Systems

- Ultrasound Systems

- By Technology

- 2D Imaging

- 3D and 4D Imaging

- Doppler Imaging

- By Portability

- Trolley/Cart-based Devices

- Compact/Portable Devices

- Mammography System

- Digital Imaging

- Analogy Imaging

- Nuclear Imaging Systems

- SPECT (Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography) Nuclear Imaging

- Hybrid PET (Photon Emission Tomography) Nuclear Imaging

Diagnostic imaging market by End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

- Public Hospitals

- Private Hospitals and Imaging Centers

Diagnostic imaging market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- ROW

Companies Mentioned

- General Electric Company

- Hitachi Medical Corporation

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- Siemens Healthcare GmBH

- Toshiba Medical Corporation

