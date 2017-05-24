IoT Platform Market Growing at a CAGR of 31.79% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global (Internet of things) IoT Platform Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IoT platform market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of IoT subscriptions to clients by IoT platform vendors and excludes aftermarket services market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the IoT platform market is development of an open Wi-Fi network. OpenWireless.org is a cyber activist group seeking to improve the Internet connectivity and access by encouraging sharing among users. The organization has developed software that can convert the wireless router of the mobile device into a wireless access point. If people accept and adopt this idea, then a ubiquitous public wireless network can be created. This would help improve network connectivity as wireless devices send signals over a shorter distance (reducing network congestion) and allow more people to connect to the same frequency simultaneously.

The following companies as the key players in the global IoT platform market: Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia), Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T, Cisco Systems, and Microsoft Corporation. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Axiros, Accenture, Apple, Atos, Bosch (Bosch Software Innovations), Echelon, and Oracle.



According to the IoT platform market report, one of the major drivers for this market is large-scale benefits of using IoT devices driving IoT platform market. The growing emphasis on a connected environment has resulted in IoT being one of the most rapidly growing markets. An estimated 35 billion devices are expected to be a part of this connected environment by 2021. IoT devices collect data through sensors and actuators, transmitting it to a centralized location on a real-time basis. This empowers the end-user to make informed decisions. The adoption of IoT devices is rising across market segments such as consumer electronics, automotive, and medical.

