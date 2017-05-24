The annual shareholders meeting (hereinafter referred to as the Meeting) of AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) took place on Wednesday, 24th of May 2017 starting at 17.00 at the office of the Company located at Sõjakooli 11 Tallinn. As per the registration list of the meeting 8 shareholders were present at the meeting, who represented in total 36 884 009 votes, which form 67,97% of all votes attached to the shares.



The agenda and decisions adopted at the Meeting were as follows:



1. Election of the Chairman and Secretary of the annual general meeting of shareholders



Decision adopted was as follows:



Elect Ervin Nurmela as the Chairman of the annual general meeting of the shareholders. Elect Liisa Kirss as the Secretary of the meeting.



100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.



2. Approval of the audited annual report of the Company for the financial year of 2016



Decision adopted was as follows:



Approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2016.



100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.



3. Resolution of covering the loss



Decision adopted was as follows:



Cover the net loss for the financial year which ended at 31 December 2016 in amount of 3 913 thousand Euros with retained earnings of previous periods.



100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.



4. Election of the auditor



Decision adopted was as follows:



Elect AS Deloitte Audit Eesti as the auditor of the Company for the financial year of 2017, approve the principles for remuneration of the auditor as per the agreement to be signed with the auditor. Approve the fee payable to the auditor for the audit of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year of 2017 in amount of 45 700 Euros (net of VAT).



100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.



5. Decide on conclusion of transactions with the member of the supervisory board



Decision adopted was as follows:



Agree on conclusion of service agreement with Lunacon Oy (code of registration 2397821-2), a company connected to Council member Pertti Huuskonen, on the following main terms:



Nature of service: At the request of the Company participate in preparation of investor materials and participation at investor meetings.



Remuneration: Daily fee of 1 000 EUR (half day 50%), VAT to be added, for preparation work related to investor materials. Same daily fee for investor meetings participation (when requested by Company);



Success fee: In case the Company decides on increase of share capital, then success fee of 0,25%, VAT to be added, on amounts invested into the share capital of the Company by investor as a result of service providers' active participation. Success fee is payable in case the service provider has actively participated in attracting specific investor.



Term of contract: without term.



Other conditions: to be decided by AS Pro Kapital Management Board. Appoint Chairman of the Management Board Paolo Vittorio Michelozzi as the representative of the Company for conclusion of the agreement.



100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.



6. Decide on conclusion of transactions with the member of the supervisory board



Decision adopted was as follows:



Agree on conclusion of service agreement with Forbia Oy (code of registration 2127418-2), a company connected to Council member Petri Olkinuora, on the following main terms:



Nature of service: At the request of the Company participate in preparation of investor materials and participation at investor meetings.



Remuneration: Daily fee of 1 000 EUR (half day 50%), VAT to be added, for preparation work related to investor materials. Same daily fee for investor meetings participation (when requested by Company);



Success fee: In case the Company decides on increase of share capital, then success fee of 0,25%, VAT to be added, on amounts invested into the share capital of the Company by investor as a result of service providers' active participation. Success fee is payable in case the service provider has actively participated in attracting specific investor.



Term of contract: without term.



Other conditions: to be decided by AS Pro Kapital Management Board. Appoint Chairman of the Management Board Paolo Vittorio Michelozzi as the representative of the Company for conclusion of the agreement.



100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.



Minutes of the annual shareholders meeting will be published on AS Pro Kapital Grupp web page www.prokapital.com not later than 25th of May 2017.



