Kamux Oyj: Stabilization measures taken

Kamux Corporation Stock Exchange Release 24 May 2017 at 20:00

Stabilization measures taken

With reference to the offering circular published by Kamux Corporation ("Kamux", "Company") on 2 May 2017 and company announcement dated on 11 May 2017 regarding the result of the initial public offering of Kamux (the "Offering"), Kamux has received notification that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), Helsinki branch ("SEB"), acting as stabilizing manager in the Offering, has carried out stabilization measures between 16 May 2017 and 18 May 2017.

SEB, as the stabilizing manager in the Offering, has announced that it has performed stabilization measures (in accordance with Article 3.2(d) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014) on Nasdaq Helsinki in accordance with what is set out below. The contact person at SEB is Artem Kosenko (tel: +44 20 7246 4059).

Stabilization Information Issuer Kamux Corporation Securities Ordinary Shares (ISIN: FI4000206750) Offering size 17,251,180 Shares Offer price EUR 7.20 per Share Ticker KAMUX Stabilization manager Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), Helsinki branch

Stabilization Transactions Date Price (lowest) Price (highest) Price (weighted average) Quantity (Shares) Currency Market 16 May 2017 7.20 7.20 7.20 38,712 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 17 May 2017 7.20 7.20 7.20 105,033 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 18 May 2017 7.20 7.20 7.20 151,905 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki



Further enquiries

Satu Heikkilä, Head of Communications and Marketing, Kamux, +358 400 629 337



Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 39 car showrooms in Finland, nine in Sweden and two in Germany Since its foundation, the company has sold more than 140,000 used cars, of which 36,290 were sold in 2016. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405 million in 2016. Adjusted operating profit[1] (#_ftn1) was EUR 18 million, resulting in an adjusted operating profit margin1 of 4.4 percent in 2016. Kamux employed 552 employees at the end of 2016, of which 272 were permanent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.kamux.com (http://www.kamux.com/)

[1] (#_ftnref1) Operating profit adjusted for costs relating to the listing, special items relating to strategic planning and strategy implementation, special items relating to expansion of business and cash-settled share-based payments related to redemption of treasury shares

