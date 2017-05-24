HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Human Resource Executive® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR today, announced the details of its second-annual "Women in HR Technology" event. The half-day summit will take place 8:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, October 10, on the first day of the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition®.

Introduced in 2016, "Women in HR Technology" empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Attendees engage with CHROs and technology leaders who share similar goals and aspirations, cultivating a strong industry network and exploring the latest trends and issues.

This year's event is focused on creating and supporting inclusivity in technology roles. And while the inaugural event proved wildly popular, organizers expect this year's "Women in HR Technology" will draw even more interest and attendees.

The speaker roster is a "who's who" of women breaking barriers in technology leadership, including: Pat Milligan, Global Leader, Multinational Client Group, Mercer; Gretchen Alarcon, Group VP, Product Strategy, Oracle; Trish McFarlane, VP Global HCM Strategy & Product Management, Infor; Kirsten Helvey, Chief Operating Officer, Cornerstone OnDemand; Cecile Alper-Leroux, VP, HCM Innovation, Ultimate Software; Christina VanHouten, SVP, Strategy & Product Management, Infor; Kim Seals and Amy Wilson, Managing Directors, Golden Seeds; and more to be announced.

Sessions are as follows:

Opening Address: From Disruption to Opportunity: Driving Growth through the Advancement of Women in Technology

Despite the significant challenges confronting women at work, technology and structural changes have created the opportunity for organizations to increase the share of women in top leadership roles. Attendees will learn more about what's keeping women from getting to the top and come away with new approaches and actionable insights.





A group of accomplished technology executives will share their stories of rising to technology leadership roles and discuss how successful organizations go about creating an environment and culture for women in technology to thrive.





Senior HR executives and women in technology roles who are early in their careers will discuss how their organizations make specific, successful and repeatable efforts to recruit, develop, support and retain women in technology roles.





Research has shown diverse management teams bring higher returns on investments. We'll talk with female CEOs backed by women-led funding, and discuss what can be done to increase the number of technology start-ups led by women.





Technology can be one of the most important tools for HR and business leaders to support their efforts to build more diverse, inclusive and equitable organizations. Learn how leading HR tech solution providers are building tools to help organizations meet diversity and inclusion goals.





What if there was a simple, straight-forward guide for women looking to demystify all those "Men at Work," the characters and even the caricatures, to become their best working selves? Christina VanHouten has taken all those guys and boiled them down into 7 types. Those profiles, along with some other words of wisdom, will provide a thought provoking look at how to master ever-challenging gender dynamics that can make or break our effectiveness, and ultimately our careers as working women.

For years, the HR Technology Conference has been the must-attend event for HR professionals around the world, thanks to the high-caliber educational opportunities it provides. The second year of its "Women in HR Technology" event indicates the HR Tech's single-minded dedication to ensuring attendees have the information and tools they need to be successful in their roles.

Registration is now open for the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition®. Participation in the Women in HR Technology pre-conference event is included with the purchase of a premier pass. Additional information, including Super Saver registration details, is available at www.HRTechConference.com or by calling toll-free 1-800-727-1227.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world's leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends -- Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 60 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways. HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Pre-Conference Event, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world's largest Expo of HR technology products and services -- a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com.

