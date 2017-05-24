According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global low-temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC) substrate marketis projected to grow to USD 285.13 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 9% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Low-temperature Co-fired Ceramic Substrate Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

A low-temperature co-fired ceramic substrate is a multi-layer glass ceramic substrate that is co-fired with low-resistance metal conductors including silver or copper at low firing temperatures less than 1,000°C. The growing demand for LTCC substrates from various automotive safety product manufacturers is a key driving factor for the market.

Based on the end-users, the report categorizes the global low-temperature co-fired ceramic substrate market into the following segments:

Consumer electronics

Home appliances

Computers and peripherals

Automotive

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments in the global LTCC substrate market are discussed below:

Consumer electronics

"The global low temperature co-fired ceramic substrate market for consumer electronics is expected to cross USD 121 million by the end of 2017. The segment dominates the global market due to the high demand from the smartphone industrysays Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research.

Mobile communication devices have RF modules and components that are integrated with LTCC substrates. The components requiring LTCC substrates include TV tuner modules, wireless LAN modules, Bluetooth wireless modules, ultra-wideband modules, front-end modules, power amplifier modules, surface acoustic wave filters, and duplexers.

Home appliances

The LTCC substrates market by home appliances is one an upward trend due to the growing demand for flat-panel displays and the economic recovery. The increasing disposable income and rising living standards in developing countries such as India and China will positively impact the demand for home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the LTCC substrates market in the home appliances segment during the forecast period.

Computers and peripherals

"The computers and peripherals segment of the market is expected to grow at a moderate pace, with a strong and continuous demand from the tablet and smartphone marketsays Sunil.

The global economic development will also contribute to the growth of the segment, due to various businesses upgrading to new PCs to remain in sync with economic and technological improvements. Also, the growing trend of businesses and governments computerizing and automating various operations to increase their competitiveness and efficiency is expected to have a major impact on the growth of the segment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

KYOCERA

Murata Manufacturing

TDK

DuPont

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

