ATOS: Atos SE Ordinary General Meeting

Bezons, On May 24, 2017 - Atos SE held today its Annual General Meeting chaired by Mr. Thierry Breton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Group presented record results performed in 2016, for revenue growth, order entries, operational profitability, net result and free cash flow.

The General Meeting massively approved the annual and consolidated accounts for the financial year ending December 31st, 2016 and the 2016 dividend payment of €1.60 per share, up over 45% compared to last year. The ex-dividend date will be May 26th, 2017 and the dividend will be paid in cash as from May 30th, 2017.

The General Meeting also renewed the terms of office of Directors of Mr. Nicolas Bazire, Ms. Valérie Bernis, Mr. Roland Busch and Ms. Colette Neuville.

The General Meeting issued a favorable opinion on the elements of compensation due or allocated to Mr. Thierry Breton for the financial year ending December 31st, 2016 and approved the features and criteria for setting, allocating, and granting, the fixed, variable, long-term and exceptional elements making up the total compensation and benefits of all kinds attributable to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the financial year ending December 31st, 2017.

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors modified the composition of the Audit Committee (Mr. Vernon Sankey, Chairman, Mr. Roland Busch, Mr. Bertrand Meunier and Ms. Lynn Paine) and confirmed the composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (Mr. Nicolas Bazire, Chairman, Mr. Bertrand Meunier and Mr. Pasquale Pistorio).

The Board of Directors also assessed the independence of its members. The directors confirmed to be independent are: Nicolas Bazire, Valérie Bernis, Bertrand Meunier, Colette Neuville, Lynn Paine, Pasquale Pistorio and Vernon Sankey, i.e. a ratio of 70% in accordance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code which requires that at least half of the Directors are independent.

At last, on a proposal by the Board of Directors, the resolution proposing a performance shares plan for 2017 was not submitted to the shareholders' vote. Following the discussions conducted by the Company with the shareholders but also with the proxy advisory firms, the Board of Directors decided to entrust with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee a mission of proposing a simplified 2017 performance share plan. A new General Meeting of Atos SE's shareholders will be convened for this purpose at the beginning of the second half of 2017.

The voting results of the Combined General Meeting are indicated on Atos website (sections Investors - Annual General Meeting).

