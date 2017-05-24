Vancouver-Based Agency OPPS Corp. Redefines the First Impression

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2017) - A cutting-edge public relations firm that takes control of its clients' digital identities and curates the ideal online face is taking its unique approach to PR to the international world by not only publishing the positive but also monitoring and repairing negative information.



Online Persona Publicity Services (OPPS Corp.) is an online public relations agency that gives businesses, brands and individuals control over their online profile and image. OPPS Corp. is taking public relations and reputation management to the next level as one of the first companies to specialize in personal online image and brand creation. Services include custom online PR profiling, video marketing, and reputation repair management - specifically Link Removal Services, which allow customers to control what is being displayed in their search engine results by removing unwanted information.



OPPS Corp. specializes in the repair of damaged reputations caused by negative reviews or slanderous comments in social networks, media and information sources online. Harmful links can establish themselves at the top of search engines and can wreak havoc on a business or cause undue hardships for an individual. OPPS Corp. can improve a reputation online by promoting favourable content and building a positive profile preferred by search engines.



"A good reputation is synonymous with credibility, trust, and responsibility. OPPS Corp. professionals are specialists in enhancing a company's brand through agreeable impressions and valuable links," says Ambar Huitrón, Director of Public Relations for OPPS Corp.



An online reputation is the real first impression. In today's cutthroat business world, an attractive online profile largely shapes public opinion - it's what potential clients or customers see first when conducting business online. It can make or break a sale, a connection or a business relationship. Individuals search a name and receive thousands of results in seconds. OPPS Inc. takes control of, shapes and maintains its clients' public image by publishing positive custom content complemented by a multimedia and SEO strategy that will dominate search results on Google and other major search engines specific to certain countries.



"A free, no-obligation evaluation of the situation is carried out by our experts between 24 and 72 hours. We guarantee strict confidentiality throughout our process," explains Huitron.



OPPS Corp. has built an unparalleled internal structure of professionals, a complex web of designers, writers, journalists, videographers, computer engineers, website developers and designers, marketing and SEO experts and social media specialists in order to create successful, long-term public relations campaigns. OPPS Corp. stands behind its process, offering professional and confidential services with 100% guaranteed results.



Online Persona Publicity Services (OPPS) Corp. is a public relations firm that has clients in the U.S., Canada, Eastern Europe, South America, Australia, England, and South East Asia. Clients range from individuals, small and large businesses, CEOs, entrepreneurs, politicians, athletes, artists, celebrities, lawyers, restaurant owners, hotels, accounting firms, airlines, cruise ships, casinos and more. Visit oppscorp.com for more information. OPPS Corp. now operates in more than 50 countries, with an expanded team that works in nearly 10 different languages.



Media Contact:

Zak Zarry, Director of Business Development

OPPS Corp

1 778 995 6505

zak@oppscorp.com