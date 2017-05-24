Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal medical ventilators marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global medical ventilators market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on technology (non-invasive and invasive), product (ICU ventilators and portable ventilators), end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and home care), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global medical ventilators market is projected to grow to over USD 4200 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period. Currently, the rise in demand for non-invasive ventilators is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market," says Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research.

Competitive vendor landscape

Vendors in the global medical ventilators market are extremely competitive due to the presence of multiple global as well as local players. Local players are confined to a specific region and exploit their home ground advantage to build robust after sales service network. The competition in the market is growing as the local players are expanding through strategic alliances to expand the product portfolio and increase their global presence. Vendors are also launching innovative, compact products that include improved features and are easy to use.

Top five vendors in the global medical ventilators market

Medtronic

Medtronic operates across four core business areas: cardiac and vascular, minimally invasive therapies, restorative therapies, and diabetes. It has three strategic priorities that include therapy innovation, globalization, and economic value. The company offers acute care ventilators and portable ventilators.

BD

BD has extended its product portfolio providing a complete end-to-end solution from pharmacy to patient. The company focuses on driving its growth through innovation.

Philips Healthcare

A subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics, Philips Healthcare mainly deals in four divisions: Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis Treatment businesses, and Connected Care Health Informatics businesses.

Hamilton Medical

Hamilton Medical has been developing solutions to support clinicians in providing better care. The company designs and manufactures intelligent microprocessor-controlled ICU ventilators. The company developed the concept of "Ventilation Autopilot," which can increase patient safety, decrease clinician workload, and leave the clinician in command.

Smiths Medical

Smiths Medical is a leading supplier of specialty medical devices. The company's product portfolio includes infusion therapy, vascular access, vital care, and specialty products and services. They supply hospitals, emergency, home, and specialty care environments with products for intensive care, surgery, post-operative care, and chronic illness management.

