

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's decision to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling in last year's presidential election has strong support among voters, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll.



Sixty-three percent of voters said they agree with the decision to appoint a special prosecutor, including 39 percent that 'strongly agree.' Just 22 percent disagree with the decision.



The poll found that 80 percent of Democrats agree with the decision along with 58 percent of Independents and 50 percent of Republicans.



The survey was conducted after Rosenstein announced the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel, a move that was received mostly positively by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.



The appointment of Mueller is seen as raising the stakes for President Donald Trump amid allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russia and the controversy over his decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey.



However, the poll found that there is not much support for Congress beginning impeachment proceedings to remove Trump from office.



Forty-six percent of voters said Congress should not begin impeachment proceedings, while 38 percent of voters said they should.



While 68 percent of Democrats support beginning impeachment proceedings, 78 percent of Republicans and 45 percent of Independents are opposed.



The Morning Consult/Politico survey of 1,938 registered voters was conducted May 18th through 22nd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX