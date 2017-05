WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of T. Rowe Price (TROW) have moved notably lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, tumbling by 4.5 percent to their lowest intraday level in well over a month.



The decline by T. Rowe Price comes after UBS downgraded its rating on the global asset management firm's stock to Sell From Buy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX