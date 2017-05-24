TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Discovery Air Inc. ("Discovery Air" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DA.A) is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has issued a final order approving the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, pursuant to which, among other things, all of the shares of the Corporation will be acquired by 10123200 Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of an investment fund managed by Clairvest Group Inc. (the "Arrangement"). Closing of the Arrangement is scheduled to take place on May 26, 2017.

