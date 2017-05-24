$9.7 Billion Growth Opportunities in the Global Structural Heart Device Market 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Structural Heart Device Market" report to their offering.

The global structural heart device market is expected to reach an estimated $9.7 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2017 to 2022.

Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2022 by procedure, which includes repair (annuloplasty, valvuloplasty, transcatheter mitral valve repair, and other repairs) and replacement (surgical valves, mechanical heart valves, tissue heart valves, and transcatheter aortic valves), position (aorta, mitral, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

The global structural heart device market looks promising with opportunities in public and private hospitals. The major drivers for market growth are growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, growing healthcare expenditure, and a growing geriatric population.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the structural heart device industry include rising adoption of transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure and introduction of new hybrid tissue engineered heart valve.

The author forecasts that the TAVR, TMVR, and tissue heart valve segments in structural heart device market are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global structural heart device market, the TAVR segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Increased catheter based procedures coupled with rising adoption of technological advancements in an effort to reduce treatment duration for high conventional surgical risk patients is expected to result in significant growth of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement market.

North America is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures for heart valve repair and replacement in this region.

Structural heart device companies profiled in this market include Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Public Limited Company, St. Jude Medical, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and LivaNova PLC are among the major suppliers of structural heart devices.

The study includes the structural heart device market size, and forecast for the global structural heart device market through 2021, segmented by procedure, position, and region, as follows:



Structural heart device market by procedure [$ million shipment analysis from 2011 to 2022]:



- Repair

- Annuloplasty

- Valvuloplasty

- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)

- Repair Other

- Replacement

- Surgical Valve

- Mechanical Heart Valve

- Tissue Heart Valve

- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)



Structural heart device market by position [$ million shipment analysis from 2011 to 2022]:



- Aorta

- Mitral

- Other



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

CryoLife Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

JenaValve Technology Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. LivaNova PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

