

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump is expected to retain longtime legal adviser Marc Kasowitz as his private attorney, according to numerous media reports.



The anticipated move to select Kasowitz to lead Trump's outside legal team comes after the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller to oversee an investigation of Russian meddling in last year's presidential election.



A biography posted on the website of law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP notes Kasowitz has represented Trump in a wide range of litigation matters for over 15 years.



Administration officials told Politico that Kasowitz is expected to be part of a larger legal operation as Mueller's investigation heats up over the summer.



Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia and has criticized the investigation as a 'witch hunt.'



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



