Glycomics/Glycobiology Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2025 - Aided by the Escalating Popularity of Personalized Medicines - Research and Markets

The global glycomics/glycobiology market is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025. Increasing investment in R&D by research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, technological advancement has led to increased demand for advanced glycomics products for drug discovery & development, diagnostics, and oncology research.

Escalating popularity of personalized medicines for the treatment of several severe chronic diseases and genetic disorders is another major factor contributing toward the growth. Personalized medicines involve the application of glycomics for the study of structure and function of glycans that are attached to biomolecules. Glycans play a crucial role in modulating various biological processes and their assessment can help determine the susceptibility to diseases & response to treatment. Thus, application of glycobiology products is expected to rise in near future, owing to their high potential in personalized medicine.

Untapped opportunities in developing regions, including Asia Pacific and Africa, are another major factor supporting the growth of the glycomics market. Glycomics research is important for comprehensive study of glycomes to understand the cellular signaling pathways, cell functions, genetic structure, and physiological & pathological aspects. Glycomics research has become more popular these days due to its advantages over genomic/proteomic analysis that cannot be used to study many pathological processes. Thus, the demand for advanced glycomics products by researchers and healthcare professionals is expected to fuel the sector growth.

