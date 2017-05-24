

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Wednesday as traders waited on clues about when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.



June gold fell $2.40, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,253.10/oz ahead of the release of the minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting.



That report is due at 2:00 pm ET.



Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent despite strong economic growth and concerns about a potential bubble in big-city housing, the central bank said today.



Overnight, Moody's Investors Services downgraded China's long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings, saying its debt levels are likely to increase further in the years ahead.



