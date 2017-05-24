Technavio analysts forecast the global smart airport construction marketto grow to USD 956.28 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 10% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524006019/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global smart airport construction market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global smart airport construction market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on geography, including EMEA, APAC, and the Americas.

The global smart airport construction market comprises various smart technologies that are incorporated together to provide workable, smart solutions to challenges such as excess passenger traffic, long check-in lines, and baggage capacity constraint. Smart airports that use intelligent systems are integrated with smartphones to provide a better traveling experience for passengers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global smart airport construction market:

Demand for baggage solution

Rising numbers of air passengers

Growth in international tourism

Demand for baggage solution

"The growing number of air passengers is creating a critical need for more efficient and smart baggage solutions, which is likely to trigger the growth of the smart airport construction market worldwidesays Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for construction research.

The smart baggage solution provides a biometric-enabled electronic tag that has a tracking device embedded within. Baggage solution enables the tracking system on luggage for frequent flyers. Lufthansa Airlines, the German airline market leader, is one of the primary adopters of the smart baggage solutions for its frequent flyers.

Rising numbers of air passengers

The economic development in emerging countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia, is the prime reason behind the increase in the number of air passengers. It is expected that China will establish itself as the largest aviation market in the world by 2025. India, another emerging country in APAC is also projected to hold one of the top three positions in the global aviation market. The increase in passenger volume is likely to be one of the main drivers for the growth of the global smart airport construction market since they can provide pre-solutions to any potential crisis and help to manage passenger volume in a streamlined and efficient manner.

Growth in international tourism

As per the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the number of international tourists has constantly been increasing over the past few years. The simplification of the tourist visa procedure has created an additional boost to the volume of international tourists, which will, in turn, contribute to the growth of smart airport construction.

"Smart airports are equipped to handle large passenger volume while providing ease of comfort to travelers. The robust growth of the tourism industry combined with the increasing number of air travelers are creating a strong demand for the global smart airport construction marketsays Gaurav.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Rimless Toilets Market 2017-2021

Global Bifold Doors Market 2017-2021

Global Roofing Panels Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like construction, engineering tools, and tools and components. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524006019/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com