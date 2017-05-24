During the first quarter of 2017 Pro Kapital continued the construction works of the new T1 Mall of Tallinn shopping and entertainment centre in Tallinn, which is the Company's largest single-object development project. Active negotiations with several local and international retail operators were carried on. The Company continued development activities also in Kliversala residential quarter in Riga and residential development projects - Šaltiniu Namai in Vilnius and Tondi Quarter in Tallinn.



In Vilnius by the issuing of the present report 41 apartments out of 44 in building K4-1 have been handed over to the clients. In January 2017, the construction works for the 2nd stage residential buildings were started and 36 preliminary agreements have been signed.



In Tallinn, Tondi quarter, the Company has completed three apartment buildings where 84 apartments out of 93 have been handed over to the clients. Presales continued for the 4th building with 15 presale agreements signed and also in the 5th building with 4 presale agreements signed. For the Marsi 6 historical building that will be renovated into a special design loft apartments, 31 presale agreements out of 45 flats have been signed. On 20 February 2017 the project "Kesk-küla" was announced as the winner of the architectural competition for Kalasadam area, the author of which is Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid OÜ. In total 11 entries were submitted from Estonian and international studios.



In Riga, the construction works for the first residential building in Kliversala project were continued and 8 presale agreements have been signed out of 47 flats in total. The projecting works were continued also for Tallinas Residential Complex.



Total revenue for the first three months in 2017 was 3 614 thousand euros, an increase of 30% compared to the reference period (2016 3M: 2 777 thousand euros).



Net operating result for the first three months in 2017 increased by 452 thousand euros (48%) compared to the reference period, totalling to loss of 497 thousand euros (2016 3M: 949 thousand euros loss).



Net result for the first three months in 2017 has increased by 52 thousand euros (4%) compared to the reference period, totalling to losses of 1 429 thousand euros (2016 3M: losses of 1 481 thousand euros).



Key financial figures 2017 3M 2016 3M 2016 12M Revenue, th EUR 3 614 2 777 20 652 Gross profit, th EUR 935 263 6 054 Gross profit, % 26% 9% 29% Operating result, th EUR -497 -949 -309 Operating result, % -14% -34% -1% Net result, th EUR -1 429 -1 481 -4025 Net result, % -40% -53% -19% Earnings per share, EUR -0,03 -0,03 -0,07 31.03.2017 31.03.2016 31.12.2016 Total Assets, th EUR 144 439 131 478 142 314 Total Liabilities, th EUR 66 143 48 341 62 110 Total Equity, th EUR 78 296 83 137 80 204 Debt/ Equity 0,84 0,58 0,77 Return on Assets, % -1,00% -1,10% -1,50% Return on Equity, % -1,80% -1,80% -2,40% Net asset value per share, EUR 1,44 1,53 1,51



Consolidated interim statements of financial position in thousands of euros 31.03.2017 31.12.2016 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 3 331 5 382 Current receivables 4 568 4 475 Inventories 27 086 14 144 Total Current Assets 34 985 24 001 Non-Current Assets Non-current receivables 41 42 Property, plant and equipment 18 261 18 336 Investment property 90 855 99 660 Intangible assets 297 275 Total Non-Current Assets 109 454 118 313 TOTAL ASSETS 144 439 142 314 in thousands of euros 31.03.2017 31.12.2016 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Current debt 7 654 8 261 Customer advances 3 846 2 226 Current payables 3 978 8 502 Taxes payable 675 547 Short-term provisions 203 5 Total Current Liabilities 16 356 19 541 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt 44 433 38 040 Other long-term liabilities 1 827 804 Deferred income tax liability 3 348 3 360 Long-term provisions 179 365 Total Non-Current Liabilities 49 787 42 569 TOTAL LIABILITIES 66 143 62 110 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital in nominal value 10 854 10 854 Paid in capital 1 816 1 816 Statutory reserve 1 082 1 082 Revaluation reserve 9 462 9 462 Retained earnings 55 017 59 104 Profit (loss) for the period -1 411 -3 913 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the 76 820 78 405 parent Non-controlling interest 1 476 1 799 TOTAL EQUITY 78 296 80 204 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 144 439 142 314



Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income in thousands of euros 2017 3M 2016 3M 2016 12M Operating income Revenue 3 614 2 777 20 652 Cost of goods sold -2 679 -2 514 -14 598 Gross profit 935 263 6 054 Marketing expenses -214 -117 -518 Administrative expenses -1 277 -1 181 -5 396 Other income 64 105 254 Other expenses -5 -19 -703 Operating profit/ loss -497 -949 -309 Financial income 1 2 13 Financial expense -889 -528 -3 512 Loss before income tax -1 385 -1 475 -3 808 Income tax -44 -6 -217 Net loss for the period -1 429 -1 481 -4 025 Equity holders of the parent -1 411 -1 465 -3 913 Non-controlling interest -18 -16 -112 Earnings per share (EUR) -0,03 -0,03 -0,07 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) -0,03 -0,03 -0,07



Consolidated interim statements of cash flows in thousands of euros 2017 3M 2016 3M 2016 12M Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the year -1 429 -1 481 -4 025 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation of non-current 175 174 695 assets Change in fair value of investment property 0 0 30 Gain from sale of non-current assets 0 0 -4 Change in fair value of investment property 0 0 599 Finance income and costs 887 526 3 499 Other non-monetary changes (net amounts) 12 584 29 302 Changes in working capital: Trade receivables and prepayments -93 777 -2 862 Inventories -12 942 -567 -1 707 Liabilities and prepayments -1 752 381 4 185 Provisions 12 -76 -64 Net cash from operating activities -2 558 -237 648 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment -98 -13 -1 206 Payments for intangible assets -24 -1 -2 Payments for investment property -4 085 -1 770 -8 552 Proceeds from sales of non-current assets 0 0 7 Interests received 1 2 13 Net cash from investing activities -4 206 -1 782 -9 740 Cash flows from financing activities Net changes in non-controlling interests -480 826 276 Proceeds from issue of bonds 0 901 12 637 Redemption of convertible bonds -522 -12 -123 Redemption of non-convertible bonds 0 0 -1 000 Proceeds from borrowings 6 450 789 2 961 Repayment of borrowings -168 -521 -3 310 Interests paid -567 -569 -3 359 Net cash from financing activities 4 713 1 414 8 082 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -2 051 -605 -1 010 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the 5 382 6 392 6 392 period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3 331 5 787 5 382



