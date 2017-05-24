Research and Markets - Global Growth Opportunities in the Specialty Film Market 2017-2022 - Major Players are DuPont Teijin, Toray, Mitsubishi, Uflex, and Jindal Poly

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Specialty Film Market" report to their offering.

The global specialty film market is expected to reach an estimated $41.3 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2022.

Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2022 by product type (polyester, fluoropolymer, nylon, polyimide, polycarbonate, and others), function type (barrier, safety, decorative, microporous, and others), end use industry (packaging, electrical and electronics, construction, automobiles, aerospace and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

The future of the specialty film market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, automotive, construction, and electrical & electronic industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand in packaging industry due to the growth in pharma & food packaging, and growth in the automotive and electrical & electronic industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include emergence of bio-degradable and water soluble film and increasing use in photovoltaic market.

DuPont Teijin, Toray, Mitsubishi, Uflex, and Jindal Poly are among the major suppliers of specialty film.

The author forecasts that polyester film is expected to remain the largest segment; it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by its low cost, ease of availability, excellent dimensional stability, high tensile strength, and low moisture absorption properties.

Within the specialty film market, barrier film is expected to remain the largest functional segment due to the increasing demand in flexible packaging applications and its better protection properties: specialty film can protect from permeation of water and loss of aroma while also increasing self-life and maintaining taste. Lucintel predicts that the demand for specialty film in safety functions is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the growing demand for laminated glass interlayers.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in packaging, automobile, and construction sectors due to economic expansion in India and China.

The study includes a forecast for the global specialty film market by product, function, end use industry, and region as follows:

By product [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 - 2022]:

- Polyester

- Fluoropolymer

- Nylon

- Polyimide

- Polycarbonate

- Others

By function [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 - 2022]:

- Barrier

- Safety

- Decorative

- Microporous

- Others

By end use industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 - 2022]:

- Packaging

- Electrical and Electronics

- Construction

- Automobiles

- Aerospace

- Others

By region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 - 2022]:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitor Analysis

6. Cost Structure Analysis

7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Bemis

Covestro

DuPont Teijin Films

Honeywell

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Toray

Uflex Limited

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zsdtcw/growth

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716