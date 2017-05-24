

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates this summer, most likely in June, according to the minutes of the central bank's May 2-3 meeting.



'Several' voting members at the Fed eye a faster pace of rate hikes over the medium-term, while a 'couple' others say slower pace may be best.



In any event, 'most' seem comfortable with another rate hike 'soon,' the minutes said. The Fed currently projects three rate hikes in 2017, the first of which happened in March, when the FOMC raised rates for only third time in a decade.



With the economy showing consistent improvement, policy makers also discussed scaling back their $4 trillion-plus holdings of mortgage-backed bonds and longer-term U.S. government bonds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX