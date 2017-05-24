Technavio analysts forecast the global student RFID tracking marketto grow to USD 892.34 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global student RFID tracking market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (tags, readers, and middleware), end-users (K-12 segment and higher education), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

A student-tracking RFID is used to track a student. The primary objective of purchasing RFID is student security. The other factor responsible for the market growth is institutions' willingness to provide improved education to students by reducing the percentage of students not attending classes.

Technavio education analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global student RFID tracking market:

Process efficiency

Increasing awareness of RFID tracking technology

Availability of safety features in a RFID tracking device

The adoption of the RFID technology in the education system helps the authorities of educational institutions save time and resources in the long run, by avoiding traditional student management activities. Teachers do not have to waste 10 minutes of their lecture time in marking the students' attendance manually.

"The automated tracking system of marking attendance has helped teachers not only in solving attendance-related issues but also assisted them in rectifying student behavior of missing lessonssays Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for education technology research.

The growing advancements in institutional infrastructure across the globe have created awareness among the stakeholders regarding the advantages of the RFID technology. Educational institutions are adopting these advanced technologies to ensure the safety and education of the students. In addition, the software automatically updates and maintains the student information in the institution's database. It also allows teachers to allocate course work and manage students' progress.

"The RFID technology is quickly gaining prevalence in the K-12 and higher education segments since it gives parents an option to track their wards' whereabouts when they are either going to school or anywhere elsesays Jhansi.

The safety features in these devices are the key factors driving their popularity, boosting the investments from education institutions. As a result, vendors are constantly focusing on improving the safety features of the device to establish a stronger position to command a premium selling price over their competitors in the market.

