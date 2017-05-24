IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Signature Devices, Inc. (OTC PINK: SDVI) today announced that the board of directors has appointed Inas Azzam as CEO and President.

Mr. Azzam is a veteran of the technology space and his most recent start-up MorpheusAV was part of the merger with Innovo. Innovo Technology, a leading software and hardware development company focused on the Internet of Things. Mr. Azzam is a solutions-driven and results-based professional with proven IT development and management skills in the US and international markets. He has an entrepreneurial background with strong management skills and an effective ability to deliver targeted solutions backed by over 27 years of technical, management and teaching experiences. Mr. Azzam graduated from UCLA with a degree in Applied Mathematics and Differential Equations, and received his MBA in International Business from SDSU. "I am excited to take on this challenge, and work diligently to drive value for our shareholders," said Mr. Azzam.

"Mr. Azzam is the ideal person to lead the company towards the goal of becoming one of the leaders in the development of Internet of Things," said Charles Townsend, Chairman and Interim CEO. "The board felt that Inas has the technical background mixed with years of operations experience to grow the company and build shareholder value," he concluded.

About Innovo

Based in Irvine, California, Innovo Technology combines the best of the technologies underpinning the popular Morpheus media server, Tazerwear's AI Software, Truck IT's beacon platform with Knoton's hardware, infrastructure and software. The result is a company that blends custom software and powerful hardware IoT-interconnected devices. Learn more by visiting: http://innovotech.io/about/

About Signature Devices, Inc.

Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Signature Devices, Inc. (www.signaturedevices.com) (OTC PINK: SDVI) is a holding company with subsidiaries that develop Internet of Things (IOT) products through its subsidiary Innovo Technologies, Inc., and publishes diverse media products including video games and mobile applications through its subsidiary Graffiti Entertainment, Inc.

