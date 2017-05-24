Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) - Global Strategic Business Report 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) in US$ Million.

The Global and the US markets are further analyzed by the following Product Segments:

Topicals

Patches

Others

The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AbbVie, Inc. (US)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation ( Canada )

) Acrux Limited ( Australia )

) Antares Pharma, Inc. (US)

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals ( Germany )

) Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)

Kyowa Kirin (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



TRT Market in a State of Flux

List of FDA Approved TRTs by Formulation and Year of Approval

Timeline for Launch of Various Types of Testosterone Replacement Therapies

Recently Approved/ Pipeline Testosterone Replacement Therapy Products

US Dominates the Global TRT Market

Markets, Other than the US, to Witness Tremendous Growth

Topicals Dominate the US Market, Conventional Drugs Rule Elsewhere

Leading TRT Products Available in the Market

Cardiovascular Risks Taint the TRT Market

2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS



Aging Global Population Drives Adoption

A Strong Indicator of Growth Potential

Rising Awareness

A Critical Factor for Growth

Untapped Developing Markets

The Future Growth Engine for TRT

Emerging Data on Positive Impact on Co-morbidities to Support Growth

Debunking Conventional Wisdom, New Studies Dissociate Prostate Cancer Risk with TRT

Marketing Campaigns and Patient Referrals to Fuel Growth

Easy-to-use Formulations

A Major Boost to TRT Market

Testosterone as Treatment for Other Conditions

A Growing Area of Focus



3. COMPETITION



TRT - A Highly Consolidated Market

Entry of Large Multinational Players

Generic Incursion

A Major Threat

Expiration of Patents and Market Exclusivity of Leading TRT Brands in the US

An Overview of Select Drugs on The Market

AndroGel (AbbVie)

AndroGel's Market Performance Raises Concerns for AbbVie

Axiron (Eli Lilly)

Axiron

A Comparison with Other Products

Axiron's Patent Profile

Testim (Endo/Auxilium)

Testim Scores High on Efficacy over AndroGel

Small Packaging Works for Testim

Testim' Sales Continue to Plunge

Androderm (Actavis)

Fortesta (Endo Pharmaceuticals)

Tostran (Kyowa Kirin)

Natesto TRT

A Comparative Review

Inherent Attributes to Help Natesto Scale Sizable Growth

Threat from New Products

Pipeline Analysis

Oral Drugs Dominate Drug Development Pipeline

Lipocine's Tlando Hits Regulatory Bump

Uncertainly Looms Large Over Enclomiphene's Pending Approval

Clarus Persists with its Oral TRT

VIBEX QS T

A New Hope to Injectables Users

Rextoro (formerly CLR-610)

New Drug in Development Promises Availability of Native Oral Testosterone

Spray-on Testosterone

A New Chapter in Topical Testosterone Therapies



4. TESTOSTERONE DEFICIENCY AND TRT - AN OVERVIEW



Testosterone

An Introduction

Testosterone Deficiency

Primary Hypogonadism

Secondary Hypogonadism

Symptoms

General Symptoms

Clinical Symptoms

Causes

Co-Morbid Conditions

Diabetes and Hypogonadism

Diagnosis

Testosterone Replacement

Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Evolution

Topicals

Patches

Others

Injections

Orals

Pellets

A Comparison of Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Existing Testosterone Preparations

Major Potential Benefits of TRT

Major Potential Risks of TRT

Precautions

Treatment Alternatives

5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/APPROVALS



Perrigo Obtains FDA Clearance of ANDA for Generic Axiron

Acerus Launches Natesto in Canada

Endo Pharmaceuticals Launches Natesto

Perrigo Releases AB Therapeutics Equivalent of Testosterone Gel

Endo Introduces Authorized Generic FORTESTA® Gel

Auxilium Rolls Out Authorized Generic Version of Testim

Endo Gets FDA Nod for Aveed

FDA Denies Rextoro Oral Testosterone by Clarus Therapeutics

FDA Approves sNDA for STENDRA

Endo International Launches Generic Version of its Fortesta

MonoSol Rx Launches Clinical Trial of MSRX-110

Perrigo Receives AB Therapeutic Equivalent Rating from FDA for Testosterone Gel

FDA Confirms Endpoints for ZA-304 and ZA-305 Studies

Auxilium and Prasco Launch Testim® Generic

FDA Approves NDA for Vogelxo

USFDA Approves Natesto Testosterone Nasal Gel

BioThermo Labs Introduces T9 Testosterone Supplement

iSatori Launches Fenu Test

HRTI Obtains FDA Clearance for Commencing Testagen® TDS Clinical Trials

Eli Lily Launches Axiron® in Canada

FDA Approves Generic Depo-Testosterone Injection of Sun Pharmaceutical

Perrigo Obtains FDA Approval for AndroGel® 1%

TestoMeds Launches Androfeme, Andromforte and Profeme Testosterone Replacement Creams

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Lipocine Finishes Enrollment for New Dosage Studies on LPCN 1021

FDA Accepts NDA for Antares Pharma's QST

Teva Sells Actavis' Operations in UK and Ireland to Accord

to Accord TesoRx and ASKA Team Up to Commercializes Oral TRT in Japan

Acerus Grants Korean Commercialization License for NATESTO to Hyundai Pharm

Repros Files for European Approval of Enclomiphene

Teva Acquires Actavis Generics

Acerus Consummates Transition of NATESTO from Endo to Aytu

FDA Rejects NDA for Lipocine's Oral Testosterone Product

ProStrakan Changes Name to Kyowa Kirin

Apricus Biosciences Shelves Fispemifene Developmental Trials

Acerus Cancels Commercialization Deal for NATESTO with Endo Ventures

Novartis and Phase 4 Partners form Mereo BioPharma Group

Repros Gets Complete Response Letter of NDA Rejecting Approval for Enclomiphene

ANI Acquires Approved NDA for Teva's Testosterone Gel 1%

Endo Takes Over Auxilium Pharmaceuticals

Trimel Files for Approval for Natesto with Health Canada

Trimel Confers Endo with Natesto Marketing Rights

TesoRx Awards Aspen Global with Select International License of TSX-002

Viramal Acquires TestoCream License from Aptys

Vivus Provides Auxilium North American Marketing Rights for STENDRA

CoreRx and TesoRx Pharma Form Production Joint Venture for TSX-002

Eli Lilly Files Lawsuit against Perrigo for Infringing Axiron Patents

Perrigo Files for Generic Axiron Approval with FDA

Auxilium Wins Patent Challenges for Testim

Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Takes Over Actient Holdings

Ferring Submits Patent Application for New Testosterone Formulations in Australia

Perrigo Submits ANDA for Testosterone 1.62% with the US FDA

Watson Pharmaceuticals Rebrands to Actavis

US FDA Accepts to Review Complete Response Submission for NDA of Endo Pharmaceuticals's Aveed

Lipocine Announces Positive Phase I Clinical Trial for LPCN 1111 Candidate



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 31)



The United States (17)

(17) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (7)

(7) - Germany (1)

(1) - The United Kingdom (4)

(4) - Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sw29fj/testosterone

