Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) - Global Strategic Business Report 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) in US$ Million.
The Global and the US markets are further analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- Topicals
- Patches
- Others
The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AbbVie, Inc. (US)
- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Canada)
- Acrux Limited (Australia)
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (US)
- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals (Germany)
- Eli Lilly and Company (US)
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)
- Kyowa Kirin (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- TRT Market in a State of Flux
- List of FDA Approved TRTs by Formulation and Year of Approval
- Timeline for Launch of Various Types of Testosterone Replacement Therapies
- Recently Approved/ Pipeline Testosterone Replacement Therapy Products
- US Dominates the Global TRT Market
- Markets, Other than the US, to Witness Tremendous Growth
- Topicals Dominate the US Market, Conventional Drugs Rule Elsewhere
- Leading TRT Products Available in the Market
- Cardiovascular Risks Taint the TRT Market
2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
- Aging Global Population Drives Adoption
- A Strong Indicator of Growth Potential
- Rising Awareness
- A Critical Factor for Growth
- Untapped Developing Markets
- The Future Growth Engine for TRT
- Emerging Data on Positive Impact on Co-morbidities to Support Growth
- Debunking Conventional Wisdom, New Studies Dissociate Prostate Cancer Risk with TRT
- Marketing Campaigns and Patient Referrals to Fuel Growth
- Easy-to-use Formulations
- A Major Boost to TRT Market
- Testosterone as Treatment for Other Conditions
- A Growing Area of Focus
3. COMPETITION
- TRT - A Highly Consolidated Market
- Entry of Large Multinational Players
- Generic Incursion
- A Major Threat
- Expiration of Patents and Market Exclusivity of Leading TRT Brands in the US
- An Overview of Select Drugs on The Market
- AndroGel (AbbVie)
- AndroGel's Market Performance Raises Concerns for AbbVie
- Axiron (Eli Lilly)
- Axiron
- A Comparison with Other Products
- Axiron's Patent Profile
- Testim (Endo/Auxilium)
- Testim Scores High on Efficacy over AndroGel
- Small Packaging Works for Testim
- Testim' Sales Continue to Plunge
- Androderm (Actavis)
- Fortesta (Endo Pharmaceuticals)
- Tostran (Kyowa Kirin)
- Natesto TRT
- A Comparative Review
- Inherent Attributes to Help Natesto Scale Sizable Growth
- Threat from New Products
- Pipeline Analysis
- Oral Drugs Dominate Drug Development Pipeline
- Lipocine's Tlando Hits Regulatory Bump
- Uncertainly Looms Large Over Enclomiphene's Pending Approval
- Clarus Persists with its Oral TRT
- VIBEX QS T
- A New Hope to Injectables Users
- Rextoro (formerly CLR-610)
- New Drug in Development Promises Availability of Native Oral Testosterone
- Spray-on Testosterone
- A New Chapter in Topical Testosterone Therapies
4. TESTOSTERONE DEFICIENCY AND TRT - AN OVERVIEW
- Testosterone
- An Introduction
- Testosterone Deficiency
- Primary Hypogonadism
- Secondary Hypogonadism
- Symptoms
- General Symptoms
- Clinical Symptoms
- Causes
- Co-Morbid Conditions
- Diabetes and Hypogonadism
- Diagnosis
- Testosterone Replacement
- Testosterone Replacement Therapy
- Evolution
- Topicals
- Patches
- Others
- Injections
- Orals
- Pellets
- A Comparison of Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Existing Testosterone Preparations
- Major Potential Benefits of TRT
- Major Potential Risks of TRT
- Precautions
- Treatment Alternatives
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/APPROVALS
- Perrigo Obtains FDA Clearance of ANDA for Generic Axiron
- Acerus Launches Natesto in Canada
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Launches Natesto
- Perrigo Releases AB Therapeutics Equivalent of Testosterone Gel
- Endo Introduces Authorized Generic FORTESTA® Gel
- Auxilium Rolls Out Authorized Generic Version of Testim
- Endo Gets FDA Nod for Aveed
- FDA Denies Rextoro Oral Testosterone by Clarus Therapeutics
- FDA Approves sNDA for STENDRA
- Endo International Launches Generic Version of its Fortesta
- MonoSol Rx Launches Clinical Trial of MSRX-110
- Perrigo Receives AB Therapeutic Equivalent Rating from FDA for Testosterone Gel
- FDA Confirms Endpoints for ZA-304 and ZA-305 Studies
- Auxilium and Prasco Launch Testim® Generic
- FDA Approves NDA for Vogelxo
- USFDA Approves Natesto Testosterone Nasal Gel
- BioThermo Labs Introduces T9 Testosterone Supplement
- iSatori Launches Fenu Test
- HRTI Obtains FDA Clearance for Commencing Testagen® TDS Clinical Trials
- Eli Lily Launches Axiron® in Canada
- FDA Approves Generic Depo-Testosterone Injection of Sun Pharmaceutical
- Perrigo Obtains FDA Approval for AndroGel® 1%
- TestoMeds Launches Androfeme, Andromforte and Profeme Testosterone Replacement Creams
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Lipocine Finishes Enrollment for New Dosage Studies on LPCN 1021
- FDA Accepts NDA for Antares Pharma's QST
- Teva Sells Actavis' Operations in UK and Ireland to Accord
- TesoRx and ASKA Team Up to Commercializes Oral TRT in Japan
- Acerus Grants Korean Commercialization License for NATESTO to Hyundai Pharm
- Repros Files for European Approval of Enclomiphene
- Teva Acquires Actavis Generics
- Acerus Consummates Transition of NATESTO from Endo to Aytu
- FDA Rejects NDA for Lipocine's Oral Testosterone Product
- ProStrakan Changes Name to Kyowa Kirin
- Apricus Biosciences Shelves Fispemifene Developmental Trials
- Acerus Cancels Commercialization Deal for NATESTO with Endo Ventures
- Novartis and Phase 4 Partners form Mereo BioPharma Group
- Repros Gets Complete Response Letter of NDA Rejecting Approval for Enclomiphene
- ANI Acquires Approved NDA for Teva's Testosterone Gel 1%
- Endo Takes Over Auxilium Pharmaceuticals
- Trimel Files for Approval for Natesto with Health Canada
- Trimel Confers Endo with Natesto Marketing Rights
- TesoRx Awards Aspen Global with Select International License of TSX-002
- Viramal Acquires TestoCream License from Aptys
- Vivus Provides Auxilium North American Marketing Rights for STENDRA
- CoreRx and TesoRx Pharma Form Production Joint Venture for TSX-002
- Eli Lilly Files Lawsuit against Perrigo for Infringing Axiron Patents
- Perrigo Files for Generic Axiron Approval with FDA
- Auxilium Wins Patent Challenges for Testim
- Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Takes Over Actient Holdings
- Ferring Submits Patent Application for New Testosterone Formulations in Australia
- Perrigo Submits ANDA for Testosterone 1.62% with the US FDA
- Watson Pharmaceuticals Rebrands to Actavis
- US FDA Accepts to Review Complete Response Submission for NDA of Endo Pharmaceuticals's Aveed
- Lipocine Announces Positive Phase I Clinical Trial for LPCN 1111 Candidate
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 31)
- The United States (17)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (7)
- - Germany (1)
- - The United Kingdom (4)
- - Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sw29fj/testosterone
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716