

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is heading lower against its major rivals Wednesday afternoon, following the release of the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve. The Fed is on track to raise interest rates this summer, most likely in June, according to the minutes of the central bank's May 2-3 meeting.



'Several' voting members at the Fed eye a faster pace of rate hikes over the medium-term, while a 'couple' others say slower pace may be best.



In any event, 'most' seem comfortable with another rate hike 'soon,' the minutes said. The Fed currently projects three rate hikes in 2017, the first of which happened in March, when the FOMC raised rates for only third time in a decade.



With the economy showing consistent improvement, policy makers also discussed scaling back their $4 trillion-plus holdings of mortgage-backed bonds and longer-term U.S. government bonds.



Existing home sales in the U.S. pulled back by more than anticipated in the month of April, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday.



NAR said existing home sales fell by 2.3 percent to an annual rate of 5.57 million in April after jumping by 4.2 percent to a ten-year high of 5.70 million in March. Economists had expected sales to drop to a rate of 5.65 million.



The unwarranted side-effects from the unconventional monetary policy have so far remained limited and hence, there was no need to change the policy path currently being projected, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Wednesday.



'When we introduced unconventional policy instruments in order to secure a return of inflation towards our objective, we were aware that those new instruments could result in somewhat more pronounced side effects than conventional instruments,' Draghi said in a speech in Madrid. 'These side effects have remained contained.'



Draghi noted that asset purchases are inevitably more difficult to calibrate in the euro area that is composed of several national financial markets. They are more complex to implement, and more likely to produce side-effects than other instruments, including moderately negative rates, he added.



'Negative rates may also have unwarranted side-effects, but those have so far remained limited,' Draghi said.



'Our current assessment of the side effects suggest therefore that there is no reason to deviate from the indications we have been consistently providing in the introductory statement to our press conferences.'



The dollar has slipped to around $1.12 against the Euro this afternoon, from a high of $1.1166 earlier this afternoon.



A measure of future economic activity in Eurozone increased further in April, survey figures from the Conference Board showed Tuesday.



The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, or LEI, for the euro area climbed 0.7 percent monthly in April, following a 0.6 percent rise each in February and March.



Germany's consumer confidence is set to continue its rising trend in June on the back of further improvement in expectations on income and economy, results of a survey by the GfK market research group showed Wednesday, defying expectations for stability.



The forward-looking Consumer Confidence Index rose to 10.4 points from 10.2 points in May, the Nuremberg-based GfK said. Economists had expected the measure to remain unchanged.



The buck climbed to a high of $1.2925 against the pound sterling Wednesday, but has since eased back to around $1.2940.



The greenback has slipped to around Y111.850 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from an intraday high of Y112.127.



Japan's leading index increased to a 21-month high in March as initially estimated, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday. The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 105.5 in March from 104.7 in February. That was in line with the flash data published on May 10.



