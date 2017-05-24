Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal two-wheeler anti-braking system (ABS) marketreport. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Motorcycle ABS is a device, which prevents the wheels of a motorcycle from locking when a driver applies sudden brake. This results in maintaining stability after hard braking and reduces stopping distance, thus increasing the safety quotient of the rider. Furthermore, developments in ABS allow new functions such as rear wheel lift-up mitigation and hold for the steep road.

Competitive vendor landscape

Currently, the two-wheeler ABS market has limited number of manufacturers and is characterized by rapid technological innovations. The investment toward developing innovative design in terms of size and weight is expected to continue during the forecast period.

"The introduction of new OEMs, like Hitachi Automotive and LG Innotek, will increase the competition among existing players during the forecast period. However, these factors will benefit the customer in terms of cost as well as performance," says Praveen Kumar, a lead automotive electronics research analyst from Technavio.

For instance, Bosch has maximum geographic presence due to its leadership position in the ABS market across the world. Bosch has a presence in both one channel and multiple channel ABS segments, catering to low-powered as well as heavyweight motorcycles.

Top five two-wheeler ABS market vendors

Bosch

Bosch supplies automotive components. It manufactures automotive components, industrial products, and building products. The company includes the diesel systems, chassis systems control, car multimedia, gasoline systems, electrical drives, automotive electronics, starter motors and generators, automotive aftermarket, and automotive steering.

BWI

BWI is an international supplier with manufacturing facilities located in China, Poland, the UK, and Mexico. Motorcycle ABS developed by the company is compatible across all sizes of motorcycles and scooters.

Continental

Continental offers products and services for the automotive and rubber industries. It manufactures soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires for carriages and bicycles.

Honda Motor

Honda Motor manufactures automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment that are high in quality and performance. Honda Motor is the world's largest manufacturer of internal combustion engines measured by volume

ZF TRW

ZF TRW is the division of the ZF Group, formed after the acquisition of the TRW Automotive by the parent company in 2015. The ZF TRW is a primary developer and producer of the active and passive suspension systems with facilities in more than 20 countries.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

