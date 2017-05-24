SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing United Cannabis Inc.'s (OTCQB: CNAB) progress in initiating clinical trials to study its proprietary Prana Bio Medicinals cannabinoid compounds.

Prana Bio Medicinals

United Cannabis Corp.'s Prana Bio Medicinal products provide patients with a way to mix and match cannabinoids for their therapeutic purposes. Using a patent-pending technology, the company infuses cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids without the use of any heat, solvents, or chemicals to produce 100% natural products. These products interact with the human endocannabinoid system, which has receptors throughout the body and is responsible for homeostasis (the maintenance of a stable internal environment). They are broken down into five color-coded categories and are available as capsules, sublinguals or topicals.

"We pride ourselves on not using any chemical solvents (i.e. nButane, C02, Ethanol, Hexane) in our extraction process," states United Cannabis CTO Tony Verzura. "We utilize our patent-pending infusion process that extracts phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids from raw flower material without the use of any heat. Heat 'activates' compounds and creates the hypnotic and euphoric feeling generally experienced with THC when paired with certain terpene profiles.

"We have systematically created a wide variety of both raw and 'active' categories, delivery methods, and doses that makes it easy for educated patients, practitioners, or researchers to target the Endocannabinoid system. Our P1 thru P5 categories systematically classify chemotypes of cultivars that express different ratios of THC, CBD, and terpene profiles. We are the only company in the world providing both raw and active ingredients in a 100% plant-based hypoallergenic formula with multiple delivery methods ranging from 1 mg to 50 mg doses.

"Additional to the products, we provide a complimentary program (A.C.T. Now) administered by professional practitioners to help patients personalize the medicine for their specific needs in a HIPAA compliant cloud-based Electronic Health Records software. The combination of our products currently being used in the biggest market in the United States serving thousands of patients, and our integrated approach to personalized patient care separates us from the competition."

This A.C.T. Now Program helps patients assess their current medications and create a personalized plan with the help of a nurse. After undergoing a nurse-assisted assessment, patients can record their health conditions, schedule follow-ups, and fine-tune their medications via a robust and HIPAA-compliant cloud-based platform. The goal is to create an end-to-end treatment system for individuals suffering from many different medical conditions.

Demonstrating Efficacy

United Cannabis Corp.'s long-term goal is to develop its Prana products into a line of approved pharmaceutical drugs that physicians can prescribe to their patients. In order to do so, the company must undertake extensive clinical trials designed to prove both the safety and efficacy of cannabinoid-based compounds given that only a handful of synthetic compounds have been approved by government regulatory bodies thus far.

In January, the company signed a letter of intent with the Caribbean Institute of Medical Research (CARIMER) -- a full-service global clinical research and development organization (CRO) -- to collaborate on advancing clinical research on medical cannabis. Under the LOI, the company will conduct studies evaluating its Prana P1 through P5 products under the supervision of the CARIMER team.

The team will initially focus on pharmacokinetic and dose escalation safety studies, followed by clinical efficacy trials as it works towards regulatory approval. In time, the company hopes to develop its Prana product line into a pharmaceutical program that physicians can routinely use to prescribe cannabinoid-based therapeutics to their patients. This could unlock significant value for the company, given the high profit margins and even higher barriers-to-entry for pharmaceuticals.

