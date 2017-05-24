MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Leading storage solutions provider Promise Technology today announced that its VTrak A-Class and VTrak E5000 storage solutions have been certified with MXFserver for collaborative video editing.

As video production is transitioning to UHD/4K, storage system performance is becoming a bottleneck for many workflows. Industry-renowned for delivering high-performance file sharing for nearly all aspects of media and entertainment at a fraction of the cost of its competitors, Promise's VTrak Series is equipped to handle the delivery of video streaming and content distribution at higher bandwidths. With the addition of MXFserver's middleware, users have the ability to run high-end editing systems including Avid®, Adobe® Premiere® Pro, Final Cut Pro®, and DaVinci Resolve®.

Promise's VTrak Series is a full-featured, affordable, enterprise-level storage system with the scalability (performance and capacity) needed to meet the demands of Near-Line Editing (NLE). The VTrak Series is fully redundant with active-active controllers, power supplies, and cooling units to provide continuous data availability and operation. Additionally, the solutions provide scalability for application-agnostic video editing workflows, simplified data management, and robust data protection at a reduced total cost of ownership IT managers can deploy the configuration with 6/12 Gb SAS/SATA hard drives and SSDs to optimize key enterprise applications performance with reduced latency.

MXFserver offers a virtual filesystem for rich media making the workflow fast and secure. The addition of MXFserver to a post-production workflow enables the organization of video editing processes such as ingest, collaborative editing, color grading, audio post, MAM integration, archiving and remote editing.

"We are pleased to certify Promise's VTrak Series with MXFserver," noted Pieter Hornix, CTO of FP development for MXFserver. "Together, the two offerings maximize the performance, availability, and utilization of NLEs by enabling users to collaborate. This makes for simple, faster video editing and supports bin-locked access."

"Promise has been working closely with MXFserver for years to bring our customers additional capabilities to meet the bandwidth and storage requirements for total collaboration," noted Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA. "With the VTrak Series now certified with MXFserver, customers can seamlessly integrate our solutions with MXFserver for a superior level of compatibility and optimized performance."

About MXFserver

MXFserver is a software only total solution for film, broadcast, VR & post-production. With MXFserver Editors experience the freedom to open projects in different editing systems simultaneously. Media & ICT Managers can have the best and most secure performance with their storage of choice. Production-teams work (in-house, remote or on the set) more efficient with our additional tools like our MediaBrowser, Remote Desktop Editing, VR-workflow, Task-X, Meta-Creator or the DIT-box. Read all about MXFserver at: http://www.mxfserver.com.

About Promise Technology

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 30 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post-production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: www.promise.com.

