According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global warning labels and stickers marketis projected to grow to USD 11.96 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524006051/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global warning labels and stickers market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Warning Labels and Stickers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Warning labels are the restrictions on the specific use of a product provided by the seller, which are attached to the product to inform the customer about the adverse effects of violating these restrictions. Currently, the need to attract new customers, retain existing customers, and create a competitive market environment is leading to the introduction of innovative labeling solutions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Based on the end-users, the report categorizes the global warning labels and stickers market into the following segments:

Pharmaceuticals industry

Tobacco industry

Food and beverage industry

Chemicals industry

Other industries

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments in the global warning labels and stickers market are discussed below:

Pharmaceuticals industry

"The pharmaceuticals industry occupied more than a fifth of the warning labels and stickers in 2016, and is expected to continue its market dominance, driven by the need to curb counterfeiting of drugs and other productssays Shakti Jakhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for tags and labels research.

Vendors in the market segment are offering integrated security solutions such as authenticated RFID to curb spurious products. The authenticated RFID platform is a security solution where each drug is uniquely and securely authenticated, which the receiver can use to ensure the authenticity of the product.

Tobacco industry

The global warning labels and stickers market by the tobacco industry was estimated at USD 1.89 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow swiftly, driven by the need to educate consumers about the harmful effects of using tobacco products. The health warning and safety labels on tobacco packaging use both written and pictorial warnings to describe the harmful physical as well as psychosocial effects of using tobacco products. In addition, government organizations such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are making warning labels mandatory on tobacco packaging, which is further boosting the growth of the market segment.

Food and beverage industry

"The food and beverage industry is expected to contribute USD 1.5 billion to the warning labels and stickers market in 2017, and continue to grow moderately over the forecast periodsays Shakti.

Food warning labels provide information to help consumers make healthier and safer food choices by providing information regarding the nutrients, ingredients, and allergens present, the expiration date, storage instructions, and the time and place of manufacture. Also, efforts by European governments to regulate food labeling is creating a growth surge in the market segment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

3M

Avery Dennison

Brady Corporation

Maverick Label

CCL Industries

Browse Related Reports:

Global Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes Market 2017-2021

Global In-mold Label Market 2016-2020

Global Synthetic Paper Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like logisticspackaging; and transportation and distribution. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524006051/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com