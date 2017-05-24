EURO Ressources: APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

PARIS, France, May 24, 2017: EURO Ressources S.A. ("EURO" or "the Company") (Paris: EUR) reports effective May 24, 2017, Mr. David Watkins was reappointed as Chairman of the board of directors of EURO by the board of directors after the shareholders meeting.

As well, EURO reports that the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 24, 2017 has determined that a dividend in the amount of €0.15 per ordinary share will be paid to the Company's shareholders. The ex-dividend date will be June 13, 2017, the dividend record date will be June 14, 2017, and the dividend payment date will be on June 15, 2017.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose principal asset is a royalty payable by IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") related to the gold production of the Rosebel gold mine in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"). The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD, and it is operated by IAMGOLD. EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. IAMGOLD France S.A.S., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued and outstanding shares of EURO at May 24, 2017.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Some statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management.

