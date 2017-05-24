COSTA MESA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Idea Hall, a hybrid full-service branding, marketing and public relations agency based in Orange County, Calif., took home four premier industry awards in recent weeks, including a Bronze Anvil and Bronze Anvil Award of Commendation sponsored by the Public Relations Society of America; a Bronze Addy sponsored by the American Advertising Federation; and a Silver Telly, the premier award honoring the finest video and film productions and online commercials, videos and films.

"This is a proud moment for our agency and our clients," said Rebecca Hall, CEO of Idea Hall. "Idea Hall continues to defy the status quo with our fully integrated agency model and these awards are a testament to the strength of this offering to help our clients achieve their business goals."

Idea Hall and its clients won awards in the following categories:

Bronze Anvil - Media Relations B2B

"Cox, Castle & Nicholson Thought Leadership Media Relations Campaign"

Cox Castle & Nicholson with Idea Hall

Bronze Anvil Award of Commendation - Magazine External Audiences Primarily

"Inspiring Hope and Empowering Progress with Cystinosis Magazine"

Cystinosis Research Foundation with Idea Hall

Bronze Addy - Elements of Advertising Visual

"Kelly Slater Photography"

StorQuest with Idea Hall

Silver Telly - Non-Broadcast Video

"Big Brothers & Big Sisters Gala Video"

Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Orange County with Idea Hall

For more than 45 years, the Bronze Anvil Awards have celebrated the "best of the best" in public relations tactics, while the American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition for creative excellence, and the Telly Awards, founded in 1979, is one of the most sought-after awards by industry leaders with less than 10 percent of entries chosen as winners of the Silver Telly, its highest honor.

ABOUT IDEA HALL

Idea Hall is an award-winning independent creative agency based in Costa Mesa, Calif. that was founded in 2003. The agency works with business-to-business and consumer clients in commercial real estate, architecture and building, banking and finance, non-profit, education, government, hospitality and lifestyle sectors delivering integrated marketing and public relations solutions to drive measurable business results. Idea Hall offers branding, advertising, public relations, website, digital, video and virtual reality services. www.ideahall.com.

Contact:

Gina Petraglia | Larissa Olsen

IDEA HALL

714-263-8736 | 714-263-8751

Gina@ideahall.com | Larissa@ideahall.com



