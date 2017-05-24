JOHNS CREEK, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has been given a "Gold Service Award" by Lowe's Companies, Inc. A Fortune 50 home improvement company, Lowe's ranks No. 47 on the list and serves approximately 17 million customers a week in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"We are pleased to be honored by Lowe's," said Saia Vice President of Sales, East Juan Barroso. "Our employees work hard to make sure we meet their service expectations. We are continuously measured on several quality metrics including on-time service and claim-free deliveries. The relationship we share is indicative of the teamwork it takes for a carrier and a customer to attain the mutual goal of outstanding customer service."

Lowe's measures the performance of their carriers each week with regard to four primary objectives. Consistently achieving a high level of service in all four categories earns carriers one of three recognitions -- silver, gold or platinum. In addition to these metrics, Lowe's also factors in outstanding customer service and value-added supply chain solutions that have been provided by the carrier. This is the 17th time Saia has been recognized by the home improvement chain.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), with 2016 revenues of $1.2 billion, offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. The company operates 152 terminals in 36 states. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia employs over 9,000 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council with first place honors for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc. or any of the service groups, visit www.saiacorp.com.

