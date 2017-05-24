For many years, companies have focused largely on employee engagement surveys and practices in order to evaluate the happiness of their workforce and provide a good work environment. However, this method is beginning to lose popularity, as current approaches to it are often not very effective. By relying on surveys, some companies are putting more of a burden on the employees, judging and blaming them if they have complaints about the organization. Because of this, the employee value proposition (EVP) approach is growing in popularity as a tool for attracting and retaining workers.

Infiniti Research recently performed a market intelligence study to analyze the legacy survey data and employer brand manifesto of a leading global ingredients solutions company. The client wished to identify key strengths and the areas of improvement to aid in the development of an effective EVP strategy.

Market Trends

Companies are no longer using employee engagement practices effectively. These practices often rely heavily on surveys, but do not necessarily value survey results. When employee survey results indicate dissatisfaction, engagement consultants may label workers as troublemakers rather than take this as an indication of what needs to be improved. Additionally, even if survey results are heeded, they are not always acted on consistently. Managers may attempt to improve the work environment as the survey period approaches in the hopes of garnering positive feedback, but neglect workplace issues during the rest of the year. Likewise, top executives may take notice of poor survey results once they come in and take actions to improve them, but then move their focus elsewhere shortly afterwards.

These issues are leading firms to look for other ways to improve the employee experience. A strong EVP involves examining why employees would choose to work for the company in the first place, what motivates them to do good work, and why they decide to stay. It puts the burden on the company to be an attractive workplace for its employees, and encourages a proactive approach rather than a reactive one.

Market Opportunities

It can be challenging to implement a new process for monitoring and improving employee experience. It also helps to have an outside view of the organization, in order to identify strengths and weaknesses that are difficult to see from within the company. Market intelligence can provide an in-depth view not only of your own organization but also of competitor practices, providing benchmarks and identifying ways to improve and be more competitive in the job market.

Infiniti's recent EVP strategy assessment used focus group discussions and legacy survey data to examine views on the current company norms and its culture, identifying strengths as well as areas for improvement. This provided the organization with a better understanding of its internal environment and allowed it to develop an effective EVP strategy.

