sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

52,69 Euro		+6,013
+12,88 %
WKN: A1J643 ISIN: US74587V1070 Ticker-Symbol: 0PB 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,77
67,27
22:08
24.05.2017 | 21:20
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

The Klein Law Firm Announces the Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 7, 2017 (PBYI)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) who purchased shares between February 29, 2016 and May 4, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) the Company did not anticipate that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would ultimately approve PB272 ("neratinib") for the treatment of breast cancer; (ii) as such, Puma Biotechnology had overstated the drug's approval prospects and/or commercial viability; and (iii) as a result, Puma Biotechnology's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until July 7, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sa/puma-biotechnology-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE