Technavio market research analysts forecast the global alternative fuel powered military vehicles market to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global alternative fuel powered military vehicles marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists aerial fleet, naval vessels, and ground vehicles as the three major segments based on platform type.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global alternative fuel powered military vehicles market:

Easy supply of fuel in times of crisis

The transport of conventional fuels in a battlefield or under extreme weather or terrain conditions is associated with a number of supply chain complexities. This is mainly because of the unscheduled and spontaneous movement of the armed troops and defense personnel in emergency situations. Furthermore, with the growing use of conventional fuels, carbon dioxide, and various other greenhouse gas emissions have become a major concern.

As a result, defense authorities focus on the production, sustainment, and use of biofuels or other alternate fuels (based on solar, wind, or water) for their operations which helps to eliminate the need to transport fuel to battlefield or place of crisis. For instance, in 2012, the US DoD unveiled its first fleet of hydrogen-powered electric vehicles in Hawaii, as part of the DoDs green energy program, which aimed at reducing the country's dependence on conventional energy sources.

"These vehicles run on hydrogen fuel cells, which can generate electricity by converting hydrogen gas into water. These vehicles result in potential cost savings and reduce the need for fuel transport in vulnerable regions such as Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria," says Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst for defense research at Technavio.

Growing focus on cost effective vehicles

The average energy expenses of military vehicles are quite high. For instance, over the last three years (2014-2016), the expenses on crude oil comprised over 50% of the total energy expenses, out of which 84% of the fuel expenses came from the US Air Force.

As a result, the US DoD is focused on the production of the cost-effective and environment-friendly biofuels and solar-based energy. There have been several initiatives and developments of advanced vehicles, which use bio-derived fuels, enable cost savings, and are environment-friendly. For instance, the US Special Operations Forces (SOF) use the Zero MMX Motorcycle, a stealth electric bike, which is designed to drive over hostile terrain. The vehicle is powered by hydrogen fuel cells and hybrid electric engines.

Reduced dependence on conventional sources of energy

Over the last decade, the global military shifted to the usage of alternative fuels instead of conventional fossil fuels. Major European countries such as Russia, Germany, France, and the UK, some Asian countries comprising of China, Japan, Australia, and India and the US have been investing in alternative energy products.

"Such measures would not only reduce the dependency on the conventional sources of energy but also simultaneously result in cost savings," says Moutushi.

