Live Nation Statement: Ariana Grande Dangerous Woman Tour Refunds for Canceled Shows

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. Refunds will be granted to all ticketholders at the point of purchase for the following cancelled shows:

Thursday, May 25 - London, UK at The O2

Friday, May 26 - London, UK at the O2

Sunday, May 28 - Antwerp, Belgium at Antwerp Sportpaleis

Wednesday, May 31 - Lodz, Poland at Atlas Arena

Thursday, June 1 - Lodz, Poland at Atlas Arena

Saturday, June 3 - Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle Messe Frankfurt

Monday, June 5 - Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

