Mittwoch, 24.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

WKN: A0H0VZ ISIN: US5380341090 
24.05.2017
Live Nation Statement: Ariana Grande Dangerous Woman Tour Refunds for Canceled Shows

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. Refunds will be granted to all ticketholders at the point of purchase for the following cancelled shows:

Thursday, May 25 - London, UK at The O2
Friday, May 26 - London, UK at the O2
Sunday, May 28 - Antwerp, Belgium at Antwerp Sportpaleis
Wednesday, May 31 - Lodz, Poland at Atlas Arena
Thursday, June 1 - Lodz, Poland at Atlas Arena
Saturday, June 3 - Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle Messe Frankfurt
Monday, June 5 - Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Advertising & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.


