New Priority Engine subscriptions enable enterprise tech companies focused on largest European markets to leverage purchase intent drawn from French and German-language buying signals

Purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and France-specific subscriptions to IT Deal Alert Priority EngineTM, its purchase intent insight platform that provides direct, real-time access to ranked accounts and named prospects researching enterprise technology purchases. These Priority Engine subscriptions represent the first time that a technology purchase intent solution has utilized qualified activity from English language as well as German and French language content. Subscriptions are now available in more than 50 highly-targeted enterprise technology segments with prospect guarantees for both DACH and France.

"To achieve critical mass in two of the biggest enterprise technology markets in Europe, you need to reach technology buyers that are doing research in English and those doing research in their native language," said Brent Boswell, TechTarget managing director, EMEA. "These new subscriptions are unique in the market. They help marketing and sales teams capture the purchase intent of in-market accounts and prospects researching solutions across TechTarget's English, French and German-language enterprise technology buying sites."

Priority Engine's industry-leading purchase intent insight is fueled by the depth of content TechTarget provides through its network of more than 140 technology-specific websites, including the leading sites for enterprise IT decision-making for English-speaking Europe (ComputerWeekly.comTM), France (LeMagIT.frTM)and a five-site network of German-language sites (SearchDataCenter.deTM,SearchStorage.deTM, SearchSecurity.deTM,SearchNetworking.de and SearchEnterpriseSoftware.deTM

Previously only available in UK and EMEA-wide subscriptions, the newly expanded Priority Engine platform helps tech companies make progress in Europe, no matter what their organizational model is:

Centralized teams in the US and Europe get all of the companies and contacts they need in France and DACH via centralized subscriptions

Local DACH and French marketers can use their own specific Priority Engine subscription to support their marketing programs and sales enablement as they need, at the local level

Accounts delivered within Priority Engine are ranked based on IT buyer research activity exclusively in the region of the subscription, so marketing and sales teams can focus their sales and marketing efforts on accounts and prospects that have purchase intent in their specific technology market and locale. Priority Engine enables them to:

Dramatically improve their email marketing leveraging a critical mass of enterprise IT buyers that have been active online on their topic in the last 90 days

Accelerate their ABM efforts through Priority Engine's ability rank the most active accounts on their list and export a large volume of net-new, topically relevant contacts

Help sales teams by identifying the best accounts in their territories and identify active contacts interested in their technology area

To learn more about Priority Engine, contact PriorityEngine@TechTarget.com.

