WEED, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Plant Genomic Research and Breeding Company, Sangre AT, LLC (dba, Sangre AgroTech)

Sangre AgroTech's Team of Experts Launches Cannabis Genomic Study

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2017 / WEED, Inc. (OTC PINK: BUDZ) (the "Company" or "WEED"), fka United Mines, Inc., a current non-SEC reporting company, announced today the acquisition of Sangre AT, LLC (dba "Sangre AgroTech") as a wholly-owned subsidiary of WEED. Sangre AgroTech has begun its 5-Year, $10 million Cannabis Genomic Study to complete a global genomic classification of the Cannabis plant genus. "We are pleased to be able to finally make this announcement," said WEED's Co-Founder and CEO, Glenn E. Martin. "It's been in the works for several months now."

Sangre AgroTech's world-respected team provides decades of expertise and innovation in the fields of genetics, plant biology, plant pathology, phytoecology, and sustainable and environmentally sound agricultural practices. The research team is focused on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. Targeting cannabis-derived molecules which stimulate the endocannabinoid system, Sangre's research team will develop the required scientifically-valid and evidence-based cannabis strains for the production of disease-specific medicines.

WEED's history-making Cannabis Genomic Study: "Our goals are global, our cures are local," stated Mr. Martin. "Cannabis Research and Education are keys to WEED's long term strategic plan for our sector. As WEED's first major acquisition, the 'Brain Trust' of our dedicated staff of PhDs at Sangre AgroTech will prove instrumental in achieving WEED's goal of creating NEW strain-specific, disease-specific treatments and cures over the next several years. Several patentable strains, along with accompanying THC and CBD compounds, look to be developed and achievable in our 5-year time frame. To this effect WEED has chosen Colorado as its headquarters for Sangre AgroTech, nestled in the Sangre De Christo Mountains in southern CO."

The scientific studies conducted by the WEED/Sangre research team will further expand the portfolio of relevant medicinal strains and their application to the resolution of human disease. This research will identify, collect, patent, and archive a collection of highly active medicinal strains. Dr. Patrick Williams, President and Chief Science Officer of Sangre AgroTech, stated, "A comprehensive understanding of the annotated genome of a variety of cannabis strains will provide the blueprints for the development of significant medicinal products for the treatment of human diseases such as pediatric brain cancer, PTSD, epilepsy, chronic pain, and Crohn's disease."

Sangre AgroTech's research and development team works not only with "next generation sequencing" instruments, but also emerging sequencing technologies that are currently restricted to key "decision maker" laboratories. In addition, Sangre AgroTech utilizes the most advanced proprietary bioinformatics data systems available. The combination of personnel, skill-sets, and data analytics capabilities will allow Sangre to accomplish its goals in months, rather than years. "The Sangre AgroTech research team is honored to be a part of WEED Inc.," said Dr. Williams, "and to have the opportunity to perform this ground-breaking research which will contribute to the resolution of human disease for years to come."

Using annotated genomic data and newly generated phenotypic data, Sangre AgroTech will identify and isolate regions of the genome which are related to growth, synthesis of desired molecules, and drought and pest resistance. This complex data set will be utilized in a breeding program to generate and establish new hybrid cultivars which exemplify the traits that are desired by the medical and patient community. This breeding program will produce new seed stocks, clones, and intellectual property which will generate immense value for the Company.

About WEED, Inc.

WEED, Inc. (OTC Pink: BUDZ) is a USA-based public company. WEED Inc. is a multi-national, multi-faceted, vertically-integrated world class Cannabis organization. WEED is structured as a holding company doing business through its divisions, wholly-owned subsidiaries, and strategically placed collaborative partners to achieve and promote our global brand. WEED is dedicated to its global goals and outreach across the full spectrum of the Cannabis industry to find treatments and medical cures utilizing the Cannabaceae plant family. WEED does not grow, harvest, produce, or sell any substance in violation of US Federal law under The Federal Controlled Substances Act, and meets all standards of international law in the countries that WEED does business in. For additional information about WEED, Inc., please visit www.Marijuana-Farms.com.

About Sangre AT, LLC

Sangre AT, LLC (dba "Sangre AgroTech") is a plant genomic research and breeding company comprised of top-echelon scientists with extensive expertise in genomic sequencing, genetics-based breeding, plant tissue culture, and plant biochemistry, utilizing the most advanced sequencing and analytical technologies and proprietary bioinformatics data systems available. For additional information about Sangre AgroTech, please visit www.sangreagrotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including that we have a limited operating history and very limited funds, are dependent upon key personnel whose loss may adversely impact our business, some of our potential business activities, while believed to be compliant with applicable state law, may be illegal under federal law because they violate the Federal Controlled Substances Act, and we may be subject to the risks related to the cost, delays and uncertainties associated with potential future scientific research, product development, clinical trials and the regulatory approval process. We may not be able to enter into binding agreements related to the subject matter of this press release on terms favorable to us or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For more information, contact

Glenn E. Martin at (520) 818-8582

or admin@Marijuana-Farms.com

SOURCE: WEED, Inc.