LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Citing his "business experience" and the "chance to bring something different to the L.A.-area congressional delegation," the Los Angeles Daily News today endorsed Robert Lee Ahn for the 34th Congressional district.

"Ahn has some government experience but is not an assembly-line product of party politics. That makes him the kind of candidate who should be encouraged to run. He would do a good job representing District 34. We recommend a vote for Robert Ahn on June 6," the Daily News editorial board said.

The endorsement by the Daily News follows a string of endorsements Ahn has received from veteran's groups, LGBTQ leaders, leading pastors from the faith community and leaders in the Latino and disabled communities.

"I am honored and humbled by this endorsement by the Daily News and appreciate how we share the same views such as the need for an outsider and not another product of political machine politics," Ahn said. "The voters of the 34th district have struggled in this economy and have been neglected by a government and political party that all-too often takes their votes for granted."

Ahn has also announced a string of initiatives focused on delivering for the residents of the 34th district including:

Pushing for the promised use of Pro. 56 tobacco tax funds to support reimbursements to doctors and dentists for patients on Medi-Cal, thereby boosting the availability of providers;

Calling for a comprehensive plan to combat cyberattacks such as the WannaCry ransomware attack, including an expansion in federal asset forfeiture laws to target hacker networks; and

Demanding passage of legislation requiring state government agencies, including the legislature, to abide by equal pay standards for women.





The 34th District represents all of Koreatown, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Little Bangladesh, as well as parts of Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Hancock Park, Downtown, Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, City Terrace, Echo Park, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Mt. Washington, Montecito Heights, and Westlake/Pico Union. For more information, go to www.AhnforCongress.com. The general election is June 6th.

