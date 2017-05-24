Global Millimeter Wave Technology (Telecom Equipment, Imaging & Scanning And Radar & Satellite Communication Systems) Market Analysis & Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Analysis By Product (Telecom Equipment, Imaging & Scanning And Radar & Satellite Communication Systems), By Component, Application, Frequency Band, & Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global millimeter wave (MMW) technology market is estimated to reach USD 8.69 billion by 2025

Currently, fiber-optic cables are one of the best transmission mediums being used, extensively, for data transmission. However, the fiber optics technology is extremely costly and the network is highly tedious to install, posing the millimeter wave technology as an appealing alternative for the fiber-optics medium.



The millimeter waves technology market is highly consolidated, in terms of applications and components, where it is extensively used. The major application areas of the technology include telecommunication, military & defense, medical, and security services. The advancements in the telecom industry are leading to the evolution of next-generation technologies such as 5G.



Owing to the demand for higher bandwidths in the fifth-generation technology, millimeter waves are expected to play a prominent role in the development of 5G technology. As the market is experiencing a shift toward the adoption of fifth-generation technology, the millimeter wave technology market is thus anticipated to grow, significantly, during the forecast period.



Moving further, the increasing focus of the governments and international security authorities toward curbing down the global threats, looming due to the increasing terrorist activities, such as plane hijacking and bomb-blasts, is leading to the adoption of enhanced security measures. These measures prominently include the adoption of millimeter wave scanners across international airports and other crowded places in the urban areas.



The increasing demand of MMW scanners for security purposes is expected to boost the MMW technology market. The emerging markets of the Asia Pacific and South America & MEA regions are the expected to be the potential markets capable of offering strong growth opportunities for the technology, owing to the increasing awareness of security measures.



Intensive R&D activities and investments from the private and publics sectors, coupled with government funding & initiatives, are paving way for improved technologies. Additionally, the increasing use of MMW in the telecom sector and small cell backhaul applications are projected to be the key driving factors responsible for the overall industry growth.



North America contributed for the majority of the market share of more than 45.0% in 2015. The massive market share across the region can be accredited to the extensive adoption of the MMW technology in several sectors. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the remarkable growth over the estimated duration.



The millimeter waves are prone to environmental conditions such as rainfall, humidity, and fog, as their propagation characteristics are hampered by these conditions. Besides, range limitations and line-of-sight communication are few other factors that may hinder the applications of the technology. However, the obstructions hindering the growth of the market are expected to overcome with time, lowering their impact, owing to the intense R&D being carried out by the researchers and the key players in the MMW technology area.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The millimeter wave technology is gaining attraction, owing to its ability to transmit large amounts of data with greater efficiency

Furthermore, the increasing use of MMW technology in small-cell backhaul applications and the upcoming 5G technology are expected to drive the market, worldwide

The radar & satellite communication systems segment is projected to dominate the market with the fastest growing CAGR of beyond 42.0% during the forecast period

As the fiber-optics technology is a costly medium for data transmission, millimeter waves are gaining traction, owing to their lower cost and equally efficient technology

The E-band frequency segment is poised to witness the highest growth rate, owing to its extensive applications in telecommunication equipment and products

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to undergo a considerable shift on account of the increasing telecommunication and military & defense applications in countries such as China , and Japan .

market is anticipated to undergo a considerable shift on account of the increasing telecommunication and military & defense applications in countries such as , and . The prominent players in the millimeter wave industry include Siklu Communication Ltd., Sage Millimeter, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., and Bridgewave Communications, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Industry Outlook



4. MMW Technology Product Outlook



5. MMW Technology Component Outlook



6. MMW Technology Application Outlook



7. MMW Technology Frequency Band Outlook



8. MMW Technology Regional Outlook



9. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned



Aviat Networks, Inc.

Bridgewave Communications, Inc.

E- Band Communications, LLC

Farran Technology Ltd.

Keysight Technologies, Inc

Lightpointe Communications, Inc.

Millitech, Inc.

NEC Corporation

QuinStar Technology, Inc.

Sage Millimeter, Inc.

Siklu Communication Ltd.

Trex Enterprises Corporation

