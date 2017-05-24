TUALATIN, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Powin Energy Corporation (OTCQB: PWON), a leading next generation provider of fully integrated energy storage solutions for utilities, C&I, and microgrid applications, has signed a contract with San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) for a 6.5 MW/26 MWh battery energy storage system project. If approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the project will be located in an historic orange processing facility in Escondido, California, where it will be efficiently integrated with the electrical grid and enhance electricity reliability. It will also help revitalize the surrounding community through infill development. This highlights the flexibility of Powin Energy's Stack140 to be located where energy storage is needed and sized based on an end user's specific requirements.

Powin's battery storage system will optimize the output of clean sources of energy with grid demand that doesn't always coincide with the intermittent production of distributed resources. Additionally, Powin Energy's storage technologies and grid services are dynamic and cost-effective, giving SDG&E additional flexibility for managing its energy resources, creating great upside value for its customers.

"I appreciate the confidence SDG&E has shown in Powin Energy by selecting us for this important project. We continue to find that utilities and IPPs see tremendous value in the fact we do our own engineering, software development, and manufacturing. It makes it easy for us to be adaptable to a given project's unique requirements rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions," said Geoffrey Brown, president of Powin Energy.

The CPUC has mandated that SDG&E procure a total of 165 MW of energy storage by 2020 with all projects being fully operational by 2024. Because of this, SDG&E has been one of the most active utilities in the country at deploying energy storage with over 94 MW of deployed or contracted storage across 20 projects according to the Department of Energy's Energy Storage Database.

Powin Energy also installed a 2 MW/8 MWh energy storage system in under six months in Irvine, California, for Southern California Edison that is part of the CPUC's response to the Aliso Canyon natural gas leak.

Powin Energy's Stack140 is a modular, purpose-built 140 kWh battery array that easily and cost-effectively scales from 125 kW to multiple megawatt applications. It is available in both indoor and NEMA 3R outdoor models, each of which is engineered to maximize energy density and minimize system footprint. All Stack140 systems are operated by Powin's proprietary bp-OS software that received patents in both the United States and China in 2016 and includes the industry-exclusive Battery Odometer and Warranty Tracker™. Powin's supply chain expertise, modular design, and software proficiency streamline installation and make integrating energy storage into projects pain free.

