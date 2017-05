Blockchain stock BTL Group, symbol BTL.V, gained 65 percent in just one week time. The stock is going through an explosive rally, and, interestingly, trading volume is picking up on the rally. That is a bullish cocktail. Blockchain is one of the technologies that is really disrupting the financial world. InvestingHaven's research team strongly believes that this technology is breaking through right ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...