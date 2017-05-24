Darling Ingredients to Participate in June Investor Conferences in New York

IRVING, Texas, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) (the "Company") today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in June.

On Wednesday, June 7, Randall C. Stuewe, Darling's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Baird 2017 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference at 11:25 a.m. EDT being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel. He will be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day along with Patrick Lynch, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Melissa Gaither, Vice President Investor Relations and Global Communications. The investor presentation will be webcast and accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

Additionally, Mr. Stuewe will present at the Citi 2017 Small & Mid Cap Conference at the Plaza Hotel in New York. Management is scheduled to present Thursday, June 8 at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Mr. Stuewe will be joined by Mr. Lynch and Ms. Gaither for one-on-one meetings.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. is the world's largest publicly-traded developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, technical, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, the Company provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.