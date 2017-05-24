Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will host a webcast to discuss data to be presented on JZP-110 and Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution during the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS) Annual Meeting taking place from June 3-7, 2017 in Boston, MA.

The live webcast will begin at 7:00 p.m. EDT on June 6, 2017. The webcast may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

An audio archive of the webcast will be available for at least one week following the presentation on the Investors section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

