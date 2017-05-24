

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures nudged lower Wednesday, trimming recent gains despite word that OPEC will agree to extend its supply quota plan.



July West Texas Intermediate crude lost 11 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $51.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the first loss in six sessions.



Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that domestic crude supplies fell by 4.4 million barrels for the week ended May 19, as refineries stepped up production. That was the seventh weekly drop in a row for crude supplies, which hit record highs over the winter.



Overnight, Moody's Investors Services downgraded China's long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings, saying its debt levels are likely to increase further in the years ahead.



