HOUSTON, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (TSX: EPS) is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated April 25, 2017 were elected as directors of Epsilon, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote held Wednesday, May 24, 2017 are set out below.

Election of Directors

An amendment was passed to increase the number of directors from six to seven. The appointment of Deloitte & Touche as auditors passed as well as the new Share Compensation Plan. Each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Epsilon.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee % For % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Lovoi 97.5% 2.5% Matthew Dougherty 99.3% 0.7% Ryan Roebuck 100.0% 0.0% Adrian Montgomery 100.0% 0.0% Michael Raleigh 100.0% 0.0% Jacob Roorda 100.0% 0.0% Tracy Stephens 100.0% 0.0% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore exploration and production company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania.

The securities described in the news release have not been registered under the United Stated Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") or state securities laws. Any holder of these securities, by purchasing such securities, agrees for the benefit of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (the "Corporation") that such securities may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred only (A) to the Corporation or its affiliates; (B) outside the United States in accordance with applicable state laws and either (1) Rule 144(as) under the 1933 Act or (2) Rule 144 under the 1933 Act, if applicable.

