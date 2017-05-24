HERCULES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) (NYSE: BIOb), a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for enhanced capability with its IH-Com data management software to manage patient results with the company's IH-1000 automated blood typing instrument.

The IH-1000 blood typing instrument and a wide variety of associated gel cards have been commercially available in the U.S. since October 2016. IH-Com is a powerful data management tool that combines all current and prior results associated with a patient and delivers an overall interpretation and crosscheck. IH-Com can link instruments together at a lab and at other locations as well, and it facilitates the transfer of data to a laboratory information system (LIS). With the most recent clearance, users have additional options to automate the release of test results to the laboratory's LIS system, while continuing to ensure safe and accurate patient results.

"We are pleased that the FDA has cleared our IH-Com data management software with expanded options for our customers in the U.S," said John Hertia, Bio-Rad Executive Vice President and President, Clinical Diagnostics Group. "The expanded options can lead to a more rapid and efficient delivery of safe and accurate patient results, significant workflow improvements, and overall a more lean laboratory operation."

