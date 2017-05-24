Global Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Strategic Business Report 2017-2022: Focus on Petroleum and Mineral Waxes, Natural Waxes & Synthetic Waxes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Petroleum and Mineral Waxes
- Natural Waxes
- Synthetic Waxes
The report profiles 93 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Blended Waxes, Inc. (USA)
- Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Dow Corning (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants (USA)
- Honeywell International (USA)
- Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands)
- Lubrizol Corp. (USA)
- Micro Powders, Inc. (USA)
- Paramelt BV (Netherlands)
- Romonta GmbH (Germany)
- Sasol Limited (South Africa)
- Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (USA)
- The International Group, Inc. (Canada)
- Vantage Performance Materials (USA)
- Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Petroleum, Natural & Synthetic Waxes: Expanding Applications to Drive Growth
- Major Applications of Waxes
- List of Wax Sources and their Applications
- Petroleum & Mineral Waxes Segment Leads, Synthetic Waxes Demand to Post Strong Growth
- Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Demand for Wax
- Wax Supply Constraints Change Equations in Wax Market
- Competitive Landscape
- Trade Statistics
2. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
- Petroleum Wax Market: The Dominant Segment despite Supply Constraints
- Base oil Refinery Attrition
- A Concern for Petroleum Wax Supply
- Heavy Grade Crude oil Production Facing Challenges from Wax
- Paraffin Wax
- Sustained Demand for Major End-Use Applications Markets
- Paraffin Wax Prices Remain Stable despite Short Supply Concerns
- Microcrystalline Wax Market: Supply Constraints Affect Growth
- Petrolatum Market Affected by Concerns over Health Risks
- Synthetic Waxes to Drive Growth
- Mineral Waxes Market: Positive Outlook Ahead
- Industrial Wax Market: Anticipated Stabilization of Crude Oil Prices to Sustain Healthy Growth
- Natural Waxes Market Benefits from Eco-Friendly Trend
- Beeswax Gains Attention
- Supply Constraints Affects Candelilla Wax Market
- Bio-Waxes Market: Strict Regulations and Eco-Friendly Shift Drives Demand
- Carnauba Wax Market: Food & Automotive Sectors Fuel Growth
- Skin Care Products
- High Opportunities for Wax Market
- A Glance at Select Waxes Used in Cosmetic Products
- Application of Waxes in Major Cosmetic Segments
- Regulations for Selling Beeswax Cosmetic Products
- Candles: The Predominant Application Market for Waxes
- Transforming Candles Market
- Natural Waxes
- Increasing Footprint in the Candle Industry
- Growing Focus on Aromatherapy Enhances Demand for Wax Melts
- Car Wax: Rising Auto Sales to Stir Demand for Car Wax
- Introduction of Silicone Waxes in Automotive Polishes Gains Prominence
- Polyethylene Wax Market: An Overview
- Wax Emulsions Market: Increasing Use in Varied End-Use Sectors
- Wax Demand in Packaging Inks Market Remains Stable
- Crop Protection
- A Promising End-Use Area for Waxes
- Renaissance Wax in Jewelry
- Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Technology to Reshape Wax Market
- GTL
- An Era of Heightened Efficiency
- Wax Deoiling Technology
- Technology for High Purity Paraffin Wax
- Recycling of Plastic Wastes to Industrial Waxes
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Introduction
- Characteristics and Properties
- Important Physico-Chemical Properties of Wax
- List of Wax Types
- Petroleum Waxes
- Uses
- Paraffin Wax
- Slack Wax
- Microcrystalline Wax
- Microcrystalline and Paraffin Waxes
- Comparative Analysis
- Petrolatum
- Other Mineral Waxes
- Ozokerite
- Ozokerite
- Product Highlights
- Montan Wax
- Clariant Process to Produce Montan Wax
- Peat Wax
- Synthetic Waxes
- Polymer Waxes
- a. Polyethylene Waxes
- b. Copolymer Waxes
- Fischer-Tropsch Waxes
- Others
- Hydrocarbon Waxes
- Substituted Amide Waxes
- Polymerized a-Olefins
- Chemically Modified Waxes
- Natural Waxes
- Animal and Insect Waxes
- Beeswax
- Beeswax
- Product Highlights
- Application Areas
- Cosmetics
- Medicine
- Candles
- Metal Castings and Modeling
- Food Processing
- Textiles
- Printing
- Others
- Spermaceti
- Lanolin
- Others
- Shellac
- Chinese Insect Wax
- Vegetable Waxes
- Carnauba
- Carnauba Wax
- Product Highlights
- Major Application Areas
- Merits
- Demerits
- Ouricouri Wax
- Bayberry
- Rice-Bran Wax
- Jasmine Wax
- Jasmine Wax
- Product Highlights
- Candelilla Wax
- Candelilla Wax
- Product Highlights
- Jojoba Wax
- Uses
- Japan Wax
- Soybean Wax
- Others
- Orange Wax
- Esparto
- Sugarcane Wax
- Castor Wax
- New Waxes
4. END-USE ANALYSIS
- Candles
- Electrical
- Food
- Matches and Pyrotechnics
- Rubber
- Adhesives
- Paper
- Coatings and Inks
- Cosmetics & Toiletries
- Lipsticks
- Cold Creams
- Cosmetic Cream Bases
- Pharmaceutical and Dental Preparations
- Household and Automotive Polishes
- Shoe Polishes
- Furniture Polishes
- Automobile Polishes
- Floor Polishes
- Investment Casting
- Others
- Construction
- Textiles
- Surface Protection
- Mold Release Agents/Corrosion Inhibitors
- Powder Coating
- Crayon
- Cardboard
- Foundry
- Agriculture
- Cable Compounding
- Petroleum Jelly
- Polymer Additives
- Sealing Technology
- Rope Dressings
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Clariant Introduces Ceridust® Micronized Waxes
- Brenntag Takes Over EPChem's Wax Distribution Business
- Brenntag Distributes Koster Keunen's Cosmetic Waxes
- Trecora Commences Production of High Purity Specialty Wax in Texas
- Cargill Acquires NatureWax
- BASF to Expand Capacity of Emollients and Waxes Production in China
- Sasol Commissions Phase I of Fischer-Tropsch Wax Expansion Project in South Africa
- Völpker Takes Over BASF's Montan Wax Business
- Höganäs Takes Over Abril Industrial Waxes
- Evonik to Distribute GTL Hardwaxes of Shell MDS in South America
- Evonik to Distribute GTL Hardwaxes in Asia, Middle East & North Africa
- Clariant Expands Production Capacity of High-Performance Montan Waxes
- Calumet Invests in GTL Joint Venture
- ITOCHU Corporation and Nippon Seiro Enter into Capital and Business Partnership
- PMC Biogenix Introduces Kemamide® W-40 Veg
- Numaligarh Refinery Limited Partners with Engineers India Limited and Indian Institute of Petroleum
- Kemira Oyj and Wilmar International Limited Entered into a JV Agreement
- M.Cassab Group Enters into Agreement with Kahl GmbH
- Clariant AG Introduces Ceridust® Waxes
- Clariant Enters into Distribution Agreement with Cornell Brothers
- Horn Enters Partnership with Multiceras
- KahlWax to Introduce Three New Organic Waxes for Personal Care
- Wison Engineering Delivers Six Projects for PetroChina
- Multiceras Develops Alternative Technique for Extraction of Candelilla Wax
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 93 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 99)
- The United States (43)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (37)
- - Germany (10)
- - The United Kingdom (8)
- - Italy (2)
- - Spain (2)
- - Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (3)
- Africa (1)
