Global Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Strategic Business Report 2017-2022: Focus on Petroleum and Mineral Waxes, Natural Waxes & Synthetic Waxes - Research and Markets

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Petroleum and Mineral Waxes

Natural Waxes

Synthetic Waxes

The report profiles 93 companies including many key and niche players such as:



BASF SE ( Germany )

) Blended Waxes, Inc. ( USA )

) Clariant International Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Dow Corning ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants ( USA )

) Honeywell International ( USA )

) Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V ( Netherlands )

( ) Lubrizol Corp. ( USA )

) Micro Powders, Inc. ( USA )

) Paramelt BV ( Netherlands )

) Romonta GmbH ( Germany )

) Sasol Limited ( South Africa )

) Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. ( USA )

) The International Group, Inc. ( Canada )

) Vantage Performance Materials ( USA )

) Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Petroleum, Natural & Synthetic Waxes: Expanding Applications to Drive Growth

Major Applications of Waxes

List of Wax Sources and their Applications

Petroleum & Mineral Waxes Segment Leads, Synthetic Waxes Demand to Post Strong Growth

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Demand for Wax

to Spearhead Future Demand for Wax Wax Supply Constraints Change Equations in Wax Market

Competitive Landscape

Trade Statistics

2. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES



Petroleum Wax Market: The Dominant Segment despite Supply Constraints

Base oil Refinery Attrition

A Concern for Petroleum Wax Supply

Heavy Grade Crude oil Production Facing Challenges from Wax

Paraffin Wax

Sustained Demand for Major End-Use Applications Markets

Paraffin Wax Prices Remain Stable despite Short Supply Concerns

Microcrystalline Wax Market: Supply Constraints Affect Growth

Petrolatum Market Affected by Concerns over Health Risks

Synthetic Waxes to Drive Growth

Mineral Waxes Market: Positive Outlook Ahead

Industrial Wax Market: Anticipated Stabilization of Crude Oil Prices to Sustain Healthy Growth

Natural Waxes Market Benefits from Eco-Friendly Trend

Beeswax Gains Attention

Supply Constraints Affects Candelilla Wax Market

Bio-Waxes Market: Strict Regulations and Eco-Friendly Shift Drives Demand

Carnauba Wax Market: Food & Automotive Sectors Fuel Growth

Skin Care Products

High Opportunities for Wax Market

A Glance at Select Waxes Used in Cosmetic Products

Application of Waxes in Major Cosmetic Segments

Regulations for Selling Beeswax Cosmetic Products

Candles: The Predominant Application Market for Waxes

Transforming Candles Market

Natural Waxes

Increasing Footprint in the Candle Industry

Growing Focus on Aromatherapy Enhances Demand for Wax Melts

Car Wax: Rising Auto Sales to Stir Demand for Car Wax

Introduction of Silicone Waxes in Automotive Polishes Gains Prominence

Polyethylene Wax Market: An Overview

Wax Emulsions Market: Increasing Use in Varied End-Use Sectors

Wax Demand in Packaging Inks Market Remains Stable

Crop Protection

A Promising End-Use Area for Waxes

Renaissance Wax in Jewelry

Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Technology to Reshape Wax Market

GTL

An Era of Heightened Efficiency

Wax Deoiling Technology

Technology for High Purity Paraffin Wax

Recycling of Plastic Wastes to Industrial Waxes

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction

Characteristics and Properties

Important Physico-Chemical Properties of Wax

List of Wax Types

Petroleum Waxes

Uses

Paraffin Wax

Slack Wax

Microcrystalline Wax

Microcrystalline and Paraffin Waxes

Comparative Analysis

Petrolatum

Other Mineral Waxes

Ozokerite

Ozokerite

Product Highlights

Montan Wax

Clariant Process to Produce Montan Wax

Peat Wax

Synthetic Waxes

Polymer Waxes

a. Polyethylene Waxes

b. Copolymer Waxes

Fischer-Tropsch Waxes

Others

Hydrocarbon Waxes

Substituted Amide Waxes

Polymerized a-Olefins

Chemically Modified Waxes

Natural Waxes

Animal and Insect Waxes

Beeswax

Beeswax

Product Highlights

Application Areas

Cosmetics

Medicine

Candles

Metal Castings and Modeling

Food Processing

Textiles

Printing

Others

Spermaceti

Lanolin

Others

Shellac

Chinese Insect Wax

Vegetable Waxes

Carnauba

Carnauba Wax

Product Highlights

Major Application Areas

Merits

Demerits

Ouricouri Wax

Bayberry

Rice-Bran Wax

Jasmine Wax

Jasmine Wax

Product Highlights

Candelilla Wax

Candelilla Wax

Product Highlights

Jojoba Wax

Uses

Japan Wax

Soybean Wax

Others

Orange Wax

Esparto

Sugarcane Wax

Castor Wax

New Waxes

4. END-USE ANALYSIS



Candles

Electrical

Food

Matches and Pyrotechnics

Rubber

Adhesives

Paper

Coatings and Inks

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Lipsticks

Cold Creams

Cosmetic Cream Bases

Pharmaceutical and Dental Preparations

Household and Automotive Polishes

Shoe Polishes

Furniture Polishes

Automobile Polishes

Floor Polishes

Investment Casting

Others

Construction

Textiles

Surface Protection

Mold Release Agents/Corrosion Inhibitors

Powder Coating

Crayon

Cardboard

Foundry

Agriculture

Cable Compounding

Petroleum Jelly

Polymer Additives

Sealing Technology

Rope Dressings

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Clariant Introduces Ceridust® Micronized Waxes

Brenntag Takes Over EPChem's Wax Distribution Business

Brenntag Distributes Koster Keunen's Cosmetic Waxes

Trecora Commences Production of High Purity Specialty Wax in Texas

Cargill Acquires NatureWax

BASF to Expand Capacity of Emollients and Waxes Production in China

Sasol Commissions Phase I of Fischer-Tropsch Wax Expansion Project in South Africa

Völpker Takes Over BASF's Montan Wax Business

Höganäs Takes Over Abril Industrial Waxes

Evonik to Distribute GTL Hardwaxes of Shell MDS in South America

Evonik to Distribute GTL Hardwaxes in Asia , Middle East & North Africa

, & Clariant Expands Production Capacity of High-Performance Montan Waxes

Calumet Invests in GTL Joint Venture

ITOCHU Corporation and Nippon Seiro Enter into Capital and Business Partnership

PMC Biogenix Introduces Kemamide® W-40 Veg

Numaligarh Refinery Limited Partners with Engineers India Limited and Indian Institute of Petroleum

and Indian Institute of Petroleum Kemira Oyj and Wilmar International Limited Entered into a JV Agreement

M.Cassab Group Enters into Agreement with Kahl GmbH

Clariant AG Introduces Ceridust® Waxes

Clariant Enters into Distribution Agreement with Cornell Brothers

Horn Enters Partnership with Multiceras

KahlWax to Introduce Three New Organic Waxes for Personal Care

Wison Engineering Delivers Six Projects for PetroChina

Multiceras Develops Alternative Technique for Extraction of Candelilla Wax

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 93 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 99)



The United States (43)

(43) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (37)

(37) - Germany (10)

(10) - The United Kingdom (8)

(8) - Italy (2)

(2) - Spain (2)

(2) - Rest of Europe (14)

(14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

(Excluding Japan) (11) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (3)

(3) Africa (1)

