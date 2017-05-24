Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal handset power amplifiers market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists two other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global handset power amplifiersmarket is highly competitive with players competing to gain larger market shares. Intense competition, rapid technological advances, and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry are significant risk factors for the market vendors. The market also has high entry barriers, making it difficult for new players to enter the market. The competition among vendors is expected to become more intense during the forecast period, which is primarily because of the technological advances in the semiconductor industry.

"Power amplifier vendors prefer GaAs technology over CMOS technology to improve the efficiency of power amplifiers. However, researchers from various universities such as Purdue University have manufactured efficient, low-cost, and high-speed power amplifiers using CMOS technology. CMOS-based power amplifiers are expected to replace GaAs technology-based power amplifiers in the future," says Raghu Raj Singh, a lead embedded systemsresearchanalyst from Technavio

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Broadcom

Broadcom designs and develops analog semiconductor devices, focusing primarily on compound III-V-based products. The company sells its products through three main business segments: wireless communications, wired infrastructure, and industrial and automotive electronics.

Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies is a semiconductor company caters to the automation, data processing, electromobility, industrial, chip card and security, consumer, solar energy systems, wind energy systems, automotive, lighting, medical, motorcycles, e-bikes and small e-vehicles, mobile devices, power supplies, motor control and drives, and smart grid sectors.

Qorvo

Qorvo provides core technologies and RF solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates design, sales, and manufacturing centers throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. The company caters to OEMs and original device manufacturers worldwide.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions is a semiconductor company developing analog devices primarily for RF modules used in mobile communication. The company offers custom linear products for GPS, industrial, broadband, medical, automotive, energy management, military, wireless networking, smartphone, cellular infrastructure, and tablet applications.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductors that are widely used in the building automation, lighting, automotive, personal electronics, telecommunication infrastructure, and gaming industries. It has paved the way for the semiconductor industry with the development of the first electronic handheld calculator to the production of digital processing chips.

