Blood Banking and Blood Products Market 2015-2022: Blood Components and Plasma Products, Blood Tests & Consumables - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Blood Banking and Blood Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blood Banking and Blood Products in US$ Million by the following Product Group/Types:

Blood Components and Plasma Products (Whole Blood & Cellular Components, & Plasma Fractions), and Equipment

Blood Tests



Other Consumables

The report profiles 209 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Leading Blood Banks



AABB ( USA )

) America's Blood Centers ( USA )

) American Red Cross ( USA )

) Canadian Blood Services ( Canada )

) Japan Red Cross Society ( Japan )

) New York Blood Center ( USA )

) Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation ( The Netherlands )

Leading Players in Blood Bank Technology and Supplies



Abbott Laboratories ( USA )

) Beckman Coulter , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) bioMérieux SA ( France )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Cerus Corporation ( USA )

) CSL Behring LLC ( USA )

) Fresenius Kabi AG ( Germany )

) Fenwal Inc. ( USA )

) Haemonetics Corporation ( USA )

) Immucor Inc. ( USA )

) Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. ( Japan )

) MacoPharma SA ( France )

) Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) Terumo BCT Inc. ( USA )

Leading Players in Plasma Fractionation



Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. ( India )

) Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (UK)

Biotest AG ( Germany )

) China Biologic Products, Inc. ( China )

) Grifols S.A. ( Spain )

) Huanlan Biological Engineering Inc. ( China )

) Kedrion S.p.A. ( Italy )

) LFB Group ( France )

) Octapharma AG ( Switzerland )

) Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shire plc ( Ireland )

) Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Prelude

Blood Transfusion Worldwide: A Kaleidoscope of Stark Contrasts

Safety and Availability: The Core Issues

Current and Future Analysis

Analysis of World Blood Banking & Blood Products by Value Sales

Analysis by Geographic Region

Analysis by Product Group/Type

Plasma and Plasma Derivatives Continue to Dominate Blood Components Market

Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables to Display Steady Growth

World Blood Components and Plasma Market Analysis

Red Blood Cells

A Key Blood Component

2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



Blood Plasma Demand Exceeds Supply: Self-Sufficiency is the New Mantra

Higher Plasma Center Numbers Key to Secure Raw Material Supply, Costs Remain A Bottleneck

to Secure Raw Material Supply, Costs Remain A Bottleneck Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Market Scales New Heights

Evolution in Plasma Collection Technologies

Current Achievements and Way Ahead

Demand for Plasma Derivatives on the Rise

Immunoglobulins to See Steady Growth

Increasing Awareness of PID and CIPD Disorders to Drive IVIg Market

Indications Addressed by Major Global IVIg Manufacturers

Unsuccessful Clinical Trials for Alzheimer's a major Setback for IVIg Market

New Indications to Drive Demand for Albumin

Low Awareness Affects Apha1 Market

Recombinants Lead FVIII Market

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Apheresis Systems

PrIME: An Innovative High-Yield Process to Address Supply Dearth

Present State of Plasma Fractionating Industry

Plasma Fractionation Industry Concentrated in Developed Countries

PrIME Tackles the Issue of Currently Unprocessable Plasma

Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues

New Infections

A Continuous Threat

3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Leaders in Global Blood Plasma Ramp Up Market Share

Table 18: Leading Players in the Global Plasma Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Market Value for CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Shire and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Grifols

A Fast Emerging Player

Leading Players in Plasma Fractionation by Capacity (2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Capacity for CSL, Grifols, Kedrion, Octapharma, Shire and Others

Grifols Loses Grip on IG Market, Pins Hopes on New Product

IVIg

A Highly Consolidated Market

Leading Players in the Global Immunoglobulin Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Market Value for CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Shire and Others

Global Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market by Leading Player (2014): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Revenue for Baxter, CSL, and Grifols

Big Three Corner Majority of Blood Collection Systems Market

Global Whole Blood Collection Systems Market (2015E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresenius/Fenwal, Haemonetics, MacoPharma, Terumo, WEGO, and Others

Global Apheresis Systems Market (2015E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresenius/Fenwal, Haemonetics, Terumo, and Others

Other Key Statistics

Leading Players in the Global Albumin Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Market Value for CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Shire and Others

Leading Players in the Global Alpha1 Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Market Value for CSL, Grifols and Others

Grifols and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Blood Banking and Blood Products Industry

Blood Components and Plasma Products

Equipment, Blood Tests and Consumables

Equipment

Consumables

Blood

A Primer

Ionic Structure

Blood Components and their Applications

Blood Constituents

Plasma

Red Blood Cells (RBC)

Blood Count

Platelets

White Blood Cells (WBC)

Derivative Products of Blood or Plasma Fractions

Albumin Fractions

Immunoglobulins

Hyper-Immune Immunoglobulin

Factor VIII

Factor IX and Factor IX Complex

Fibrin/Thrombin

Consumption of Blood Based on Type of Surgery/Accident (In Units)

Recombinant Products

Blood Plasma Sourcing

Plasma Protein and Fractionation

Plasma Fractionation: Origins and Development

The Need

Fresh Frozen Plasma

Other Plasma Fractions

IVIG

Factor VIII

Albumin

Therapeutic Uses of Plasma Products

Albumin Products

Immunoglobulins

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg)

Normal Immunoglobulin (IMIg)

CMV Immunoglobulin

Hepatitis B Immunoglobulin

Rh (D) Immunoglobulin

Tetanus Immunoglobulin IM

Zoster Immunoglobulin

Plasma Derived Coagulant Products

Biostate®

Ceprotin®

Factor VII Concentrate

Factor XI Concentrates

Feiba VH® Inhibitor Treatment

Fibrogammin P®

Monofix®-VF

ProthrombinexTM-HT

Thrombotrol®-VF

5. BLOOD COLLECTION METHODS



Banking the Natural Blood Resources

Blood Banks

Blood Banking

Blood Transfusion

Role of Blood Banks

Blood Donor: The Epicenter of the Process

Eligibility Criteria for the Donor

The Basics of Blood Donation

Myths & Facts

Collection Methods

Blood Donation: The Process

Types of Blood Donation

Directed Blood Donations

Autologous Blood Donation

Alternative Usage of Patient's Own Blood

General Blood Donation

Hemodilution

Wound Drainage

Cell Saver

The Method

Blood Salvaging

Blood Collection Centers

Blood Collection Management System

A Historical Retrospective

Blood Collection Centers

Types of Blood Collection Centers

Cord Blood Banks

Profit Collection Centers

Military Blood Banks

Hospital Blood Banks

Community Blood Banks

Non-Profit Collection Centers

Blood Processing

Blood Typing

Rh Blood Group System

ABO Blood Group System

Blood Types and their Compatibility

Blood Test

Blood Culture

The Costs

History of Blood Banking

6. THE DYNAMIC LANDSCAPE OF TRANSFUSION TECHNOLOGIES & TESTS



Blood Transfusion: A Backdrop

Massive Transfusion

Complications and Risks Due to Transfusion

Circulatory Overload

Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)

Hemolytic Transfusion Reactions

Iron Overload

Bacterial Contamination

Thrombophlebitis

Allergic Reactions

Air Embolism

Hyperkalaemia

Changing Role of Blood Banking Technology

7. BLOOD TRANSFUSION: THE PROCESS, TESTS/TECHNOLOGIES



Cross Matching

Blood Donor/Recipient Screening

Blood Typing

Leukoreduction

Leukocyte Reduction Specification Standards/Filters

Coombs Test

8. ALTERNATIVES TO BLOOD TRANSFUSION: A REAL THREAT TO THE INDUSTRY



Bloodless Surgery

Therapeutic Apheresis

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

Volume Expanders

Colloids

Albumin

Dextrans

Hydroxyethyl Starch

Crystalloids

Blood Growth Factor Therapies

Newer Alternatives to Transfusion

9. PRODUCT APPROVALS/LAUNCHES



Biotest Secures EC Clearance for Vihuma

Roche Launches cobas m 511 Haematology Analyser

Abbott Obtains CE Mark for Alinity s Blood and Plasma Screening Device

Bio-Rad Secures FDA Clearance for New Blood Typing Instrument and Regents

Immucor Gets CE Mark for NEO Iris Automated Transfusion Instrument

Immucor's PreciseType® HEA Test Obtains FDA Approval

Fresenius Kabi Obtains FDA Approval for Aurora Xi Plasmapheresis System

BD Secures FDA Clearance for BD Barricor Plasma Blood Collection Tube

Cerus Gains Health Canada's Approval for INTERCEPT System

FDA Clears BD's New Plastic Blood Culture Bottle

FDA Approves Cerus' INTERCEPT Blood System

BD Obtains CE Mark for Vacutainer® Barricor Tube

BD Secures FDA and EU Clearance for BD Vacutainer® UltraTouch Blood Collection Set

Roche Expands Blood Screening Solution Portfolio with New Offering

Roche Receives USFDA Approval for cobas TaqScreen MPX Test v2 .0 for HIV, HCV, and HBV Tests

Affinity Biologicals Unveils Factor VIII Deficient, Factor IX Deficient Plasmas

10. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Biotest to Sell Select US Therapy Business Assets to ADMA

Kedrion Biopharma Expands into Russia

Hologic to Sell Blood Screening Business to Grifols

China Biologic Products Gets CFDA Clearance for Antithrombin III Clinical Trial

China Biologic Receives CFDA Clearance for Human Trials on Human Coagulation Factor IX

Terumo Inks Distribution Agreement with B Medical Systems

Creat Group Takes Over Bio Products

Terumo Receives Initial Funding for FDP Product from US Government

Shire Takes Over Baxalta

LFB American Plasma and ImmunoTek BioCenters Ink Agreement

Grifols Expands Plasma Therapies' Production Capacity

KEDPlasma Acquires Two Plasma Collection Centers in the US

Cerus and LifeShare Blood Centers Ink Purchase Agreement for INTERCEPT

Cerus Inks Production Deal with Fresenius Kabi for INTERCEPT Blood System

Baxter Spins Off Biopharmaceutical Business into Baxalta (US)

Cerus and SunCoast Blood Bank Ink Deal for INTERCEPT Blood System

Cerus Corporation Inks Purchase Agreement with Karolinska University Hospital

Cerus Corporation Signs Purchase Agreement with Blood Bank of Delmarva

Canadian Blood Services Closes 3 Permanent Clinics, Terminates Bloodmobile Program

Roche Releases Elecsys HTLV-I/II Immunoassay

China Biologic Products Purchases Additional Stake in Guizhou Taibang Biological Products

Community Blood Center Merges with New York Blood Center

Cerus Corp. Partners with Kawasumi Laboratories for Developing Intercept Platelets Kits

Vascular Solutions Collaborates with US AMMDA to Develop Plasma Products for Treating Hemorrhage

The San Diego Blood Bank Collaborates with Clinical and Translational Research Institute

AABB Collaborates with AATM for Promoting Blood and Cellular Therapies Standards in Asia

bioCSL Partners with Immucor for Distributing Transfusion Technology in Australia and New Zealand

and PrIME Biologics Opens Plasma Fractionation Plant in Singapore



11. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



12. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fqj4m4/blood_banking_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716