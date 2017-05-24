Blood Banking and Blood Products Market 2015-2022: Blood Components and Plasma Products, Blood Tests & Consumables - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Blood Banking and Blood Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blood Banking and Blood Products in US$ Million by the following Product Group/Types:
- Blood Components and Plasma Products (Whole Blood & Cellular Components, & Plasma Fractions), and Equipment
- Blood Tests
- Other Consumables
The report profiles 209 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Leading Blood Banks
- AABB (USA)
- America's Blood Centers (USA)
- American Red Cross (USA)
- Canadian Blood Services (Canada)
- Japan Red Cross Society (Japan)
- New York Blood Center (USA)
- Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation (The Netherlands)
Leading Players in Blood Bank Technology and Supplies
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
- bioMérieux SA (France)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Cerus Corporation (USA)
- CSL Behring LLC (USA)
- Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
- Fenwal Inc. (USA)
- Haemonetics Corporation (USA)
- Immucor Inc. (USA)
- Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)
- MacoPharma SA (France)
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Terumo BCT Inc. (USA)
Leading Players in Plasma Fractionation
- Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd. (China)
- Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (India)
- Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (UK)
- Biotest AG (Germany)
- China Biologic Products, Inc. (China)
- Grifols S.A. (Spain)
- Huanlan Biological Engineering Inc. (China)
- Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy)
- LFB Group (France)
- Octapharma AG (Switzerland)
- Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shire plc (Ireland)
- Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Prelude
- Blood Transfusion Worldwide: A Kaleidoscope of Stark Contrasts
- Safety and Availability: The Core Issues
- Current and Future Analysis
- Analysis of World Blood Banking & Blood Products by Value Sales
- Analysis by Geographic Region
- Analysis by Product Group/Type
- Plasma and Plasma Derivatives Continue to Dominate Blood Components Market
- Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables to Display Steady Growth
- World Blood Components and Plasma Market Analysis
- Red Blood Cells
- A Key Blood Component
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Blood Plasma Demand Exceeds Supply: Self-Sufficiency is the New Mantra
- Higher Plasma Center Numbers Key to Secure Raw Material Supply, Costs Remain A Bottleneck
- Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Market Scales New Heights
- Evolution in Plasma Collection Technologies
- Current Achievements and Way Ahead
- Demand for Plasma Derivatives on the Rise
- Immunoglobulins to See Steady Growth
- Increasing Awareness of PID and CIPD Disorders to Drive IVIg Market
- Indications Addressed by Major Global IVIg Manufacturers
- Unsuccessful Clinical Trials for Alzheimer's a major Setback for IVIg Market
- New Indications to Drive Demand for Albumin
- Low Awareness Affects Apha1 Market
- Recombinants Lead FVIII Market
- Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Apheresis Systems
- PrIME: An Innovative High-Yield Process to Address Supply Dearth
- Present State of Plasma Fractionating Industry
- Plasma Fractionation Industry Concentrated in Developed Countries
- PrIME Tackles the Issue of Currently Unprocessable Plasma
- Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues
- New Infections
- A Continuous Threat
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Leaders in Global Blood Plasma Ramp Up Market Share
- Table 18: Leading Players in the Global Plasma Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Market Value for CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Shire and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
- Grifols
- A Fast Emerging Player
- Leading Players in Plasma Fractionation by Capacity (2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Capacity for CSL, Grifols, Kedrion, Octapharma, Shire and Others
- Grifols Loses Grip on IG Market, Pins Hopes on New Product
- IVIg
- A Highly Consolidated Market
- Leading Players in the Global Immunoglobulin Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Market Value for CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Shire and Others
- Global Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market by Leading Player (2014): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Revenue for Baxter, CSL, and Grifols
- Big Three Corner Majority of Blood Collection Systems Market
- Global Whole Blood Collection Systems Market (2015E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresenius/Fenwal, Haemonetics, MacoPharma, Terumo, WEGO, and Others
- Global Apheresis Systems Market (2015E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresenius/Fenwal, Haemonetics, Terumo, and Others
- Other Key Statistics
- Leading Players in the Global Albumin Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Market Value for CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Shire and Others
- Leading Players in the Global Alpha1 Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Market Value for CSL, Grifols and Others
- Grifols and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Blood Banking and Blood Products Industry
- Blood Components and Plasma Products
- Equipment, Blood Tests and Consumables
- Equipment
- Consumables
- Blood
- A Primer
- Ionic Structure
- Blood Components and their Applications
- Blood Constituents
- Plasma
- Red Blood Cells (RBC)
- Blood Count
- Platelets
- White Blood Cells (WBC)
- Derivative Products of Blood or Plasma Fractions
- Albumin Fractions
- Immunoglobulins
- Hyper-Immune Immunoglobulin
- Factor VIII
- Factor IX and Factor IX Complex
- Fibrin/Thrombin
- Consumption of Blood Based on Type of Surgery/Accident (In Units)
- Recombinant Products
- Blood Plasma Sourcing
- Plasma Protein and Fractionation
- Plasma Fractionation: Origins and Development
- The Need
- Fresh Frozen Plasma
- Other Plasma Fractions
- IVIG
- Factor VIII
- Albumin
- Therapeutic Uses of Plasma Products
- Albumin Products
- Immunoglobulins
- Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg)
- Normal Immunoglobulin (IMIg)
- CMV Immunoglobulin
- Hepatitis B Immunoglobulin
- Rh (D) Immunoglobulin
- Tetanus Immunoglobulin IM
- Zoster Immunoglobulin
- Plasma Derived Coagulant Products
- Biostate®
- Ceprotin®
- Factor VII Concentrate
- Factor XI Concentrates
- Feiba VH® Inhibitor Treatment
- Fibrogammin P®
- Monofix®-VF
- ProthrombinexTM-HT
- Thrombotrol®-VF
5. BLOOD COLLECTION METHODS
- Banking the Natural Blood Resources
- Blood Banks
- Blood Banking
- Blood Transfusion
- Role of Blood Banks
- Blood Donor: The Epicenter of the Process
- Eligibility Criteria for the Donor
- The Basics of Blood Donation
- Myths & Facts
- Collection Methods
- Blood Donation: The Process
- Types of Blood Donation
- Directed Blood Donations
- Autologous Blood Donation
- Alternative Usage of Patient's Own Blood
- General Blood Donation
- Hemodilution
- Wound Drainage
- Cell Saver
- The Method
- Blood Salvaging
- Blood Collection Centers
- Blood Collection Management System
- A Historical Retrospective
- Blood Collection Centers
- Types of Blood Collection Centers
- Cord Blood Banks
- Profit Collection Centers
- Military Blood Banks
- Hospital Blood Banks
- Community Blood Banks
- Non-Profit Collection Centers
- Blood Processing
- Blood Typing
- Rh Blood Group System
- ABO Blood Group System
- Blood Types and their Compatibility
- Blood Test
- Blood Culture
- The Costs
- History of Blood Banking
6. THE DYNAMIC LANDSCAPE OF TRANSFUSION TECHNOLOGIES & TESTS
- Blood Transfusion: A Backdrop
- Massive Transfusion
- Complications and Risks Due to Transfusion
- Circulatory Overload
- Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)
- Hemolytic Transfusion Reactions
- Iron Overload
- Bacterial Contamination
- Thrombophlebitis
- Allergic Reactions
- Air Embolism
- Hyperkalaemia
- Changing Role of Blood Banking Technology
7. BLOOD TRANSFUSION: THE PROCESS, TESTS/TECHNOLOGIES
- Cross Matching
- Blood Donor/Recipient Screening
- Blood Typing
- Leukoreduction
- Leukocyte Reduction Specification Standards/Filters
- Coombs Test
8. ALTERNATIVES TO BLOOD TRANSFUSION: A REAL THREAT TO THE INDUSTRY
- Bloodless Surgery
- Therapeutic Apheresis
- Plasmapheresis
- Plateletpheresis
- Leukapheresis
- Volume Expanders
- Colloids
- Albumin
- Dextrans
- Hydroxyethyl Starch
- Crystalloids
- Blood Growth Factor Therapies
- Newer Alternatives to Transfusion
9. PRODUCT APPROVALS/LAUNCHES
- Biotest Secures EC Clearance for Vihuma
- Roche Launches cobas m 511 Haematology Analyser
- Abbott Obtains CE Mark for Alinity s Blood and Plasma Screening Device
- Bio-Rad Secures FDA Clearance for New Blood Typing Instrument and Regents
- Immucor Gets CE Mark for NEO Iris Automated Transfusion Instrument
- Immucor's PreciseType® HEA Test Obtains FDA Approval
- Fresenius Kabi Obtains FDA Approval for Aurora Xi Plasmapheresis System
- BD Secures FDA Clearance for BD Barricor Plasma Blood Collection Tube
- Cerus Gains Health Canada's Approval for INTERCEPT System
- FDA Clears BD's New Plastic Blood Culture Bottle
- FDA Approves Cerus' INTERCEPT Blood System
- BD Obtains CE Mark for Vacutainer® Barricor Tube
- BD Secures FDA and EU Clearance for BD Vacutainer® UltraTouch Blood Collection Set
- Roche Expands Blood Screening Solution Portfolio with New Offering
- Roche Receives USFDA Approval for cobas TaqScreen MPX Test v2 .0 for HIV, HCV, and HBV Tests
- Affinity Biologicals Unveils Factor VIII Deficient, Factor IX Deficient Plasmas
10. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Biotest to Sell Select US Therapy Business Assets to ADMA
- Kedrion Biopharma Expands into Russia
- Hologic to Sell Blood Screening Business to Grifols
- China Biologic Products Gets CFDA Clearance for Antithrombin III Clinical Trial
- China Biologic Receives CFDA Clearance for Human Trials on Human Coagulation Factor IX
- Terumo Inks Distribution Agreement with B Medical Systems
- Creat Group Takes Over Bio Products
- Terumo Receives Initial Funding for FDP Product from US Government
- Shire Takes Over Baxalta
- LFB American Plasma and ImmunoTek BioCenters Ink Agreement
- Grifols Expands Plasma Therapies' Production Capacity
- KEDPlasma Acquires Two Plasma Collection Centers in the US
- Cerus and LifeShare Blood Centers Ink Purchase Agreement for INTERCEPT
- Cerus Inks Production Deal with Fresenius Kabi for INTERCEPT Blood System
- Baxter Spins Off Biopharmaceutical Business into Baxalta (US)
- Cerus and SunCoast Blood Bank Ink Deal for INTERCEPT Blood System
- Cerus Corporation Inks Purchase Agreement with Karolinska University Hospital
- Cerus Corporation Signs Purchase Agreement with Blood Bank of Delmarva
- Canadian Blood Services Closes 3 Permanent Clinics, Terminates Bloodmobile Program
- Roche Releases Elecsys HTLV-I/II Immunoassay
- China Biologic Products Purchases Additional Stake in Guizhou Taibang Biological Products
- Community Blood Center Merges with New York Blood Center
- Cerus Corp. Partners with Kawasumi Laboratories for Developing Intercept Platelets Kits
- Vascular Solutions Collaborates with US AMMDA to Develop Plasma Products for Treating Hemorrhage
- The San Diego Blood Bank Collaborates with Clinical and Translational Research Institute
- AABB Collaborates with AATM for Promoting Blood and Cellular Therapies Standards in Asia
- bioCSL Partners with Immucor for Distributing Transfusion Technology in Australia and New Zealand
- PrIME Biologics Opens Plasma Fractionation Plant in Singapore
11. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
12. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fqj4m4/blood_banking_and
